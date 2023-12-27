1xBet sums up 2023: even more innovations, awards, partners and winnings

The bookmaker company 1xBet is writing a success story with you and is happy to share its achievements in 2023. During this time, the global brand extended sponsorship agreements with world-famous sports clubs and organizations, cooperated with new partners and ambassadors, collected some prestigious awards, and paid its clients millions of dollars in winnings!

Most important 1xBet rewards

The company opened its awards account on February 6, 2023, winning the Innovator of the Year category according to the International Gaming Awards (IGA). Thus, industry experts confirmed that the global brand is on the right track, setting industry trends and bringing innovative betting products to the market.

Competition in the Latin American market is traditionally high, and the brand is proud of its success in this region. The Sportsbook Operator of the Year title in Latin America, which was received at the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas 2023, showed the high professional level of 1xBet and the professional community recognition.

Let’s move to another continent, where the company experienced resounding success. As part of the SiGMA BALKANS/CIS Gaming Awards 2023, which traditionally notes the best betting companies in Southern and Eastern Europe, 1xBet became Sportsbook Operator of the Year and was awarded the prestigious Affiliate Program of the Year. The jury of 128 experts highly appreciated the company’s success in affiliate marketing, especially noting the profitable commission of up to 40% for referred players, high conversion, real-time game statistics and the ability for partners to interact with personal 1xBet managers.

The last award for 1xBet in 2023 was the title of Online Sportsbook Provider of the Year, according to the prestigious SiGMA Europe Awards 2023. The award was presented in Malta on November 14, 2023, as part of the SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 gambling exhibition.

Market experts noted the high standards of 1xBet in Europe, where the company offers a modern, high-quality product, safe gaming and a unique bonus system that attracts both experienced players and beginners. 1xBet continues to pay special attention to the European region, and in 2023 the brand received official licenses to operate in Spain and Ireland.

Sports partners and ambassadors of 1xBet

The global bookmaker is an official partner of leading sports clubs, leagues and organizations worldwide, and also works with many famous athletes. The company’s official betting partners list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Confederation of African Football and many other famous sports brands.

The partnership with Barça includes support for the main football, basketball, handball and futsal teams, as well as women’s football. With us, FC Barcelona regained the title in La Liga and successfully played in the Champions League.

Sponsorship programs for 1xBet are a tool for increasing brand awareness and an excellent opportunity to develop and support sports in different parts of the world. For example, in Africa, the official partners of the bookmaker are the Ugandan Wakiso Giants, the Nigerian Aqwa United, the Ghanaian Legon Cities FC and many other clubs. In Latin America, 1xBet ads can be seen at Brazilian Serie A and Serie B, the Chilean Primera Division or the iconic Copa Libertadores matches.

Many famous athletes and cultural figures became brand ambassadors in 2023. The company is proud of its successful collaboration with the legendary MMA fighter Jose Aldo, Olympic football champion Paulinho, popular Nigerian singer Davido and many other stars.

1xBet and esports

It is impossible not to mention the mutually beneficial partnership of 1xBet with famous esports teams. Currently, 1xBet is a sponsor and partner of such reputable organizations as OG Esports, Team Spirit, Talon Esports, Beastcoast, MIBR, The Mongolz and IHC Esports. These clubs compete in the most popular esports categories, including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 and Mobile PUBG. In addition, 1xBet is the official sponsor of the tournament organizers ESL, CBCS, CCT and HLTV, a popular resource about professional Counter-Strike.

The betting giant’s support helps its partners win at the highest level. For example, in 2023, the partner team Team Spirit won three major Dota 2 tournaments at once – Riyadh Masters 2023, DreamLeague Season 21 and The International 2023. Another partner team, OG Esports, is the only club in the history of esports to win The International – the main Dota 2 tournament of the year – twice in a row, in 2018 and 2019. Well, the partner club IHC Esports won the Global Championship 2023 – the most significant tournament in the world in the PUBG Mobile discipline.

1xBet clients winnings

Every day, 1xBet customers bet on thousands of events with the highest odds. Some receive huge winnings, and 1xBet guarantees safe and timely payments, regardless of the amount.

For example, a 1xBet client from Egypt recently bet less than $20 on an express bet and multiplied it 14,000 times, earning almost $280,000! The enormous success was made possible thanks to an accumulator of 27 events, where the player included matches from the Champions League, English Premier League, Italian Serie A and supplemented them with events from the FA Cup, German Bundesliga, Spanish Primera Division and French Ligue 1.

An accumulator enthusiast from Guinea showed an even more sensational result. He bet just over $1 on a football accumulator and won $550,000! The 1xBet player was able to achieve fantastic success thanks to a risky accumulator of 50 matches, which included games of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, as well as the championships of England, France, Germany, Belgium, Scotland and Cyprus.

1xBet is not going to stop there, and in 2024, it plans to release innovative products, promotion to new markets, exclusive opportunities for partners, and an advanced bonus program for players. We have done well this year and look confidently into the future.