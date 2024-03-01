1xBet invites guests to join the SBC Summit Rio 2024

The company has become the event’s Premium Sponsor and will have a booth at the exhibition.

Press release.- 1xBet will take part in the SBC Summit Rio 2024 exhibition dedicated to the gambling industry. This event will be held from March 5 to 7 at the Windsor Convention & Expo Center, Rio de Janeiro.

The company has become the event’s Premium Sponsor and invites guests to visit its stand to meet company managers and learn more about new opportunities for earning money with the 1xBet affiliate program.

“We are waiting for old friends and potential partners at booth A240 to listen to our colleagues’ wishes, talk about industry news, and share plans for the future. The 1xBet team will be happy to discuss the latest trends and provide valuable advice on business development,” 1xBet representatives said.



Regional focus

The company considers Latin America one of its priority markets. Interest in sports betting here is constantly growing, and the brand is ready to meet the players’ high demands. In fact, 1xBet achieved Sportsbook Operator of the Year in Latin America title, received at the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas 2023. In addition, the company has become a nominee and winner of awards such as IGA, SBC, SEA, G2E Asia, and EGR Operator Awards.

Moreover, over the past year alone, the company has entered into partnership agreements with several football tournaments and clubs in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, as well as launched memorable promos for the Copa Libertadores. The brand is also interested in other sports: 1xBet is the official partner of the Brazilian men’s and women’s volleyball championships, while Tokyo Olympic champion football player Paulinho and MMA legend Jose Aldo have become the brand’s ambassadors.