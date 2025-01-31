1xBet attended ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate exhibitions

The company’s team actively participated in all discussions, shared their experience with colleagues, and met with partners.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet plays a key role in the gambling industry’s development. It again confirmed its reputation as a market leader by visiting two prestigious exhibitions – ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate.

The forums, held in Barcelona from January 20 to 23, brought together leading industry experts to discuss innovative technologies and business strategies. The 1xBet team actively participated in all discussions, shared their experience with colleagues, and was happy to meet with partners to discuss the possibilities of the 1xPartners affiliate program.

The company stated: “1xBet team is grateful to the ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate organisers for creating the perfect platform for communication, exchanging ideas, and finding new collaboration opportunities. Participation in such events allows the brand to contribute to the industry development and improve the user experience.”

1xBet team also organised an unforgettable closed party for its partners, which became an ideal platform for productive networking among leading igaming specialists. The company is always open to new collaborations and provides 1xPartners members with the best conditions for development and earnings.