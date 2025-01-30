1xBet welcomes MMA champion Mark “Mugen” Striegl as new brand ambassador

The strategic move by 1xBet aims to connect more deeply with the sports community in the Philippines.

Press release.- In a significant expansion of its brand ambassador program, 1xBet has announced the addition of Filipino mixed martial artist Mark ‘Mugen’ Striegl to its distinguished roster. This partnership marks a strategic move by 1xBet to connect more deeply with the vibrant sports community in the Philippines and beyond.

1xBet and Mark Striegl: a dynamic partnership

With an outstanding MMA record of 18 wins and five losses, Mark Striegl has captivated fans worldwide, not only with his skills in the ring but also with his charismatic presence outside of it. His championship title in the URCC Featherweight division and his gold medal in combat sambo at the Southeast Asian Games highlight his multifaceted talent and dedication to martial arts.

As 1xBet’s new brand ambassador, Striegl will be front and centre in upcoming marketing campaigns and public engagements. His role will involve participating in a variety of promotional activities, aimed at bringing exciting new content and exclusive opportunities to both sports fans and betting enthusiasts.

Strengthening community ties

This collaboration with Mark Striegl underscores 1xBet’s commitment to fostering strong connections within local communities, particularly in the Philippines where MMA and sports betting have a passionate following. By partnering with a local hero like Striegl, 1xBet not only celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship and competition but also enhances its support for the sports that people love and follow fervently.

Future endeavours

1xBet is excited about the opportunities this partnership with Mark Striegl will bring. It is anticipated to not only energise its existing offerings but also to introduce innovative ways to engage with fans and bettors.