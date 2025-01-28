1xBet: “Partners are an integral part of our long-term business strategy”

A spokesperson from 1xBet sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s affiliate programme and how it plans to adapt to the new advertising rules in Europe.

Exclusive interview.- From January 20 to 23, Barcelona hosted ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate, two of the largest international forums in the igaming industry. During these events, a representative of the global bookmaker 1xBet answered our questions, discussing the improvements to the 1xBet affiliate programme, the influence of affiliates on the industry’s development, and the company’s adaptation to new advertising rules in Europe.

What innovations or strategies are you planning to implement in 2025 to further enhance your affiliate programme?

In 2025, we plan to implement several innovations to make our affiliate programme even more efficient and convenient. The main focus will be improving the interface to create a more intuitive experience for our partners. Our technical team will also add a new Events Calendar feature, making it much easier for partners to plan their advertising campaigns. We will also enhance analytics tools to provide more detailed data to maximise profits.

In addition to technical improvements, we plan to actively expand our social media presence. With these steps, 1xBet will try to strengthen existing business relationships and attract new partners.

How do you see affiliate marketing evolving in the gaming and betting industries next year?

Our company expects the affiliates’ influence to increase. They can quickly adapt to market trends and provide the target audience with relevant offers. Thanks to this, partners effectively attract new users, strengthen the loyalty of existing clients, and ultimately help the industry grow.

We value our partners’ contribution to our common success. The 1xBet Partners community is a team of like-minded people who share our passion for growth and innovation and are an integral part of 1xBet’s long-term business strategy.

What are the key features that distinguish 1xBet from other affiliate programmes?

1xBet Affiliate Programme is one of the best in the world. Our product stands out due to its scale and efficiency. 1xPartners unites over 100,000 affiliates worldwide, who attract over 3 million users to the platform monthly. We offer a commission of up to 50 per cent for each player brought, making collaboration with us profitable.

Our brand’s high recognition and impeccable reputation, combined with collaboration with FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Italian Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, and other leading sports organisations, result in a high conversion rate of registrations into deposits — up to 65 per cent. These indicators provide affiliates with a stable income, making the 1xBet affiliate programme one of the most attractive on the market.

How does 1xBet plan to adapt to the evolving advertising regulations and restrictions in Europe, and what opportunities do you see for enhancing operations and promoting responsible gambling?

1xBet plans to actively adapt to changing advertising rules and restrictions in Europe. Our company carefully studies the laws of each country to fully comply with all requirements. We will also pay special attention to promoting the principles of responsible gaming.

Another key area is content localisation. We will adapt advertising and services to each region’s culture, language, and specifics to make marketing campaigns more effective and understandable for users. We will also consider these features in our affiliate programme to ensure our collaborations are transparent and legal. We are confident these steps will promote the brand and create a safe gaming environment for our users.