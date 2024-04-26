1win Partners ready to conquer LatAm with its mega party, “Viva 1win Partners: Colombia”

The event will take place on May 10 at 6:00 pm at the Colosal Restaurant in Medellín.

The “Viva 1win Partners” party will feature influencers and content creators from all over Latin America.

Press release.- 1win Partners has prepared a mega party for May 10th entitled “Viva 1win Partners: Colombia”. It will take place at the Colosal Restaurant in Medellín at 6:00 pm and will feature top influencers and content creators from Latin America.

The aim of 1win Partners, which has already successfully landed in the Latin American market, is to expand in the region, strengthen ties with its current partners and attract new allies.

What will people find at the “Viva 1win Partners: Colombia” party?

The company promises that the mega-party will be unique. “There will be everything from mind-blowing exhibitions to adrenaline-filled dynamics. Competitions that will make you sweat, giveaways that will blow your mind, and of course, a DJ to set the beat. But most importantly, we’ll look like never before – you can’t miss it!” said 1win Partners spokespersons.

Special guests

While the “Viva 1win Partners: Colombia” is an exclusive party, the company announced that it will soon launch a questionnaire so that influencers, streamers or people with an established traffic source can register and participate in the event.