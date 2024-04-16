Stanislavs Vaipans, 1win Partners: “igaming Club Conference Malaga presents an excellent opportunity to establish valuable partnerships”

Focus Gaming News spoke with Stanislavs Vaipans, CPA senior affiliate manager at 1win Partners, about the company’s upcoming participation at the igaming Club Malaga conference.

Exclusive interview.- Stanislavs Vaipans, CPA senior affiliate manager at 1win Partners, will be present at the igaming Club Conference to be held in Malaga on 26th and 27th May.

Vaipans will be one of the speakers at the panel discussion entitled “Navigating the Affiliate Marketing Wave in iGaming: Insights from LatAm Countries”. Focus Gaming News spoke to Vaipans about how he is preparing for this panel and what expectations the company has for the event.

How are you preparing for iGaming Club Malaga and what are your expectations for the conference?

Our expectations for the conference are high; we anticipate valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and the chance to showcase our expertise in the igaming sector. This will be a big chance for us to share our knowledge and we encourage conference participants to book a meeting with our representatives in person.

iGaming Club Conference Malaga will be packed with networking opportunities, are you hoping to achieve any partnership in particular at the event?

Certainly, igaming Club Conference Malaga presents an excellent opportunity to establish valuable partnerships. We’re actively seeking collaborations that align with our strategic goals and enhance our offerings in the igaming industry.

What will 1win Partners focus on this time around at the conference?

Our focus will be on presenting compelling opportunities for collaboration and demonstrating the benefits of partnering with 1win Partners for mutual success. We’ll also be looking forward to meeting fellow industry professionals at our conference booth, where we will be exchanging information and insights in igaming.

At the conference, various events and keynote-led panels will be held. Which specific discussion are you most looking forward to and why?

I’m thrilled to be joining a panel discussion titled “Navigating the Affiliate Marketing Wave in iGaming: Insights from LatAm Countries.” This is significant because the iGaming sector in LatAm is expanding swiftly, and grasping the marketing strategies at play is essential.

Since affiliate marketing is a cornerstone of success in the igaming world, delving into effective strategies specific to LatAm will be beneficial. The discussion also provides a platform to strengthen connections with industry colleagues, enhancing our collective understanding of the LatAm igaming landscape.

Can you tell us about any new markets 1win Partners is currently exploring and if there are specific alliances being formed to aid this expansion?

1win Partners is branching into new markets, including Africa, LatAm, CIS, Canada and parts of Asia. In this expansion, we see the value of strategic alliances and partnerships.

Collaborating with key stakeholders and industry players, we aim to strengthen our position and boost our effectiveness regionally. These alliances grant us access to local expertise and resources, help us navigate regulatory frameworks more efficiently, and foster our growth and success in these dynamic markets.

Question: As a preferred affiliate program in the online gambling sector, what would you say is the main challenge within the igaming market?

A big issue is unstable payment methods across various products, which affects conversion rates and KPI achievement. This is why we implement the most stable payment solutions for our products. Additionally, we are focusing on retention strategies and a robust media campaign that extends across all geos. This approach ensures that our partners can meet their KPIs effectively when working with us.

What other industry events does the company plan to attend this year?

This year, we have a packed schedule, featuring attendance at prominent events like Conversion Club in Warsaw, MAC in Yerevan, igaming Club in Spain, iGB in Amsterdam, Sigma East in Budapest, and Sigma in Malta, not to mention the remarkable I-Con and TES events. With such a bustling calendar, we invite everyone to follow us on LinkedIn to keep abreast of the latest updates and news.