1win Partners offers solutions to affiliates to boost their marketing strategy

Press Release.- In the rapidly evolving world of online betting and gambling, affiliate marketing has emerged as a cornerstone for growth and success. The 1win Partners affiliate program offers lucrative opportunities for monetizing betting and gambling traffic.

With a commitment to innovation and market expansion, the program provides tailored solutions across Latin America, Asia, and Africa alongside continuous efforts in localization to embrace more markets globally.

Affiliate program features

1win Partners sets itself apart in the affiliate marketing landscape through its diverse cooperation models. This includes Revenue Share (RS), Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), and Hybrid, allowing affiliates to earn from 50 per cent in RS, negotiate individual CPA rates up to $200 based on GEO and traffic source, or select a Hybrid model for the best of both worlds. In addition, the affiliate program offers key benefits that set it apart from its competition, benefits such as:

Earnings enhancement with a referral system for webmasters

Extensive support for traffic monetization with a firm stance against fraudulent activities.

Competitive payouts, rapid withdrawals, and round-the-clock support.

Automatic account activation for immediate traffic generation

Exclusive in-house developed games such as Lucky Jet, Speed-N-Cash

Optimized tools offering real-time statistics

High Lifetime Value (LTV)

iOS & Android apps for enhanced traffic engagement

Products localized for worldwide accessibility



These offerings, alongside high player engagement through promotions, bonuses, and widespread advertising, significantly boost global brand awareness and positions 1win Partners as a solution for affiliate marketing success.

How to become 1win Partners

The registration process is simple. An affiliate needs to wait 24 hours after which a dedicated manager will be in contact. Once this is complete, affiliates can get on the platform and start driving traffic. This accessibility ensures that both new and seasoned affiliates can quickly start earning. All information can be monitored in the affiliate account which is comprehensive and convenient.

In addition, at the official affiliate program website, people will have to fill out a brief form with the following details:

Name/Nickname

Email

Contact Number

Preferred Contact Method and Messenger Account

Traffic Source and Cooperation Model (CPA or RevShare)

Once the registration is done, the affiliate can begin directing traffic, and track all the activities through the affiliate account, which is designed for ease of use and efficiency.

Key parts of the site

Dashboard: View real-time updates on clicks, registrations, deposits, and earnings, filterable by source, GEO, and link for clear insights.

FAQ: Answers a broad spectrum of questions, with 24/7 support available via Telegram, Skype, or email for complex issues, especially withdrawal settings.

Payouts: Payments are made weekly, with options for custom schedules. Withdraw through crypto, cards, or your preferred method.

1win Partners offers competitive conditions across a wide array of GEOs, Latin America, Asia, Africa and many more, with specific attention to markets showing high engagement and profitability potential.

Specifically, the company’s operations span across three main regions: In Latin America, we target Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Colombia. In Asia, they are active in India and Bangladesh. In Africa, the focus includes Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso

Top Traffic Sources for 1win Partners

The program welcomes traffic from a diverse array of sources, particularly valuing those proficient in SEO and aimed at attracting high rollers. A proactive approach targeting regions and platforms where gambling and betting thrive can yield significant success.

Additionally, traffic from App Store Optimization (ASO), Pay Per Click (PPC), and influencers are highly encouraged. Leveraging these varied sources, especially where they align with audience interests in gambling and betting, can enhance your campaign’s reach and effectiveness.

“Our commitment to strong partnerships and comprehensive support ensures you have everything needed to thrive in affiliate marketing. With lucrative payout models and a wide GEO focus, we’re here to help you boost your earnings in betting and gambling traffic”, commented 1win Partners spokesman.

