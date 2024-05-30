1win: double-win and insights about iGaming affiliate marketing in LatAm at IGC Malaga 2024

1win was recognized with the "Sportsbook Operator of the Year" and "Bonus Offer of the Year" awards.

The iGaming Club event took place on May 26-27 in the Spanish city.

Press release.- On May 26-27, the Spanish city of Malaga hosted the highly anticipated iGaming Club event, which brought together more than 800 affiliate marketers, operators, and B2B providers from across the globe. 1win participated in the event, one of the best venues for providing interesting insights about the latest industry news and affiliate marketing opportunities for webmasters and influencers who want to monetize their content.

The company stated that the iGaming industry is going all-in, and said that according to sources, it’s valued at $127bn (H2GC) as of last year. It’s also going strong and is projected to have a CAGR of 11.7% for the next couple of years.

Among the speakers at the industry event was Stanislavs Vaipans, the CPA senior affiliate manager from 1win Partners, who captivated the audience with his presentation titled “Navigating the Affiliate Marketing Wave in iGaming: Insights from LatAm Countries.”

The firm stated that Stanislavs, a seasoned affiliate marketing professional, shared invaluable insights into the rapidly growing LatAm market. “Payment providers, copywriters, marketing agencies, they (all) want to work with licensed operators,” as for 1win, Stanislavs mentioned.

“The main region for us is Brazil,” he added, suggesting that “there are other (new markets) like Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico.” As he concluded, there will be more possibilities for affiliate marketing, and the license can pave the way for more good things to come in the future.

His presentation underscored the importance of affiliate marketing in Latin America and a few reasons why the iGaming industry is booming in that particular region of the world. 1win said that the audience walked away with actionable tips and best practices to address the regional challenges and capitalize on the opportunities in this dynamic market.

The event was a moment of triumph for 1win, as it was honored with two prestigious prizes. It was recognized with the Sportsbook Operator of the Year and Bonus Offer of the Year awards. “It further solidifies our position as a leader in the iGaming industry”, stated the company.

Throughout the event, its experts engaged in fruitful discussions with current partners, exchanged ideas, and explored innovative offers designed to enhance the quality of our Affiliate Program products and services. These meaningful interactions led to the establishment of valuable contacts and laid the foundation for future collaborations.

“The iGaming Club event in Malaga proved to be an incredible platform for us at 1win to showcase our expertise, gain recognition for our outstanding achievements, and forge strong connections within the iGaming community”, affirmed the company.