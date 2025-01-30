1spin4win records outstanding 42% growth in bet count for 2024

The popularity of several key titles largely drove the success in 2024.

Press release.- 1spin4win has reported a 42 per cent increase in bet count in 2024 compared to 2023, highlighting its steady dedication to creating classic online slots loved by players worldwide.

The popularity of several key 1spin4win titles, including Lucky Win Spins, Allways Lucky Pot, Coins’n Fruits Spins, Cash the Gold Hold and Win, and Mega Cash the Gold largely drove the success in 2024. These games captivated players with their timeless themes and simple yet rewarding gameplay, contributing to the impressive rise in bet count.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, said: “We at 1spin4win believe that games should be fun, fair, and easy to enjoy for players of all skill levels. That’s why we design each title with transparent mechanics, balanced gameplay, and smooth performance — no matter the device or internet speed. So, this achievement of bet count increase reflects our games’ strong appeal and the trust we’ve earned from partners and players around the globe.”

The company stated, “The 42 per cent growth in bet count is part of 1spin4win’s larger story of credibility, trust, and steady success in the igaming industry, reinforcing its position as a dependable partner for operators.”