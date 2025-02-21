Resorts World Las Vegas names Carlos Castro as chief operating officer and chief financial officer

He will lead the resort’s financial strategy, operational execution, and long-term growth initiatives.

US.- Resorts World Las Vegas has announced the appointment of Carlos Castro as chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO). He will lead the resort’s financial strategy, operational execution, and long-term growth initiatives.

Castro has held senior leadership positions at Hilton Hotels Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, and MGM Resorts International. He served as senior vice president and CFO at Aria Resort and Casino.

The company said Carlos will oversee strategic planning and direction, investment activities, and operational efficiencies. Focusing on long-term growth, he will collaborate with the leadership team to expand offerings.

Jim Murren, chairman of the board of directors for Resorts World Las Vegas, said: “Carlos is joining Resorts World Las Vegas at a pivotal time, as we continue to invest in the future of this property and solidify our place as a top-tier destination. His depth of experience in financial leadership and operations will be instrumental as we execute our strategic vision and drive long-term success. We are confident in his ability to help shape the next phase of growth for Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Alex Dixon, CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas, added: “Carlos brings extensive financial and operational expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to elevate Resorts World Las Vegas. His leadership will play a key role in driving financial performance, enhancing operational efficiencies, and positioning the property for sustained growth and innovation.”

Castro commented: “Resorts World Las Vegas is an incredible property, and I am honored to take on this role. I look forward to working with our team to drive financial excellence, enhance our guest experience, and support the continued success of this extraordinary property.”

Resorts World Las Vegas appoints former Nevada governor to board of directors

Resorts World Las Vegashas announced the appointment of Brian Sandoval, the former governor of Nevada, to its board of directors. Sandoval served as Nevada’s 30th governor from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he served as a Federal Court judge, attorney general of Nevada and chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The firm said his tenure on the Gaming Commission gives him a unique perspective on the regulatory and operational aspects of the industry. Sandoval joins chairman Jim Murren and directors A.G. Burnett, Michelle DiTondo and Tan Kong Han on the board.