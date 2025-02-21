Vermont sports betting handle increases year-over-year in January

The handle was up 20 per cent from the same month in 2024.

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle was $23.9m in January, up 20 per cent from the same period in 2024 and down 2.1 per cent from December. Adjusted gross wagering revenue was $2.5m, up 56 per cent from December’s 1.6m. Winnings reached $20.6m.

The top five sports were basketball, football, tennis, hockey, and soccer. Basketball led the market with $7.18m in bets. Football generated $7.10m, tennis $1.5m, hockey $921,144 and soccer $817,995.

According to the state’s Department for Liquor and Lottery, $14.09m was wagered in Vermont and $9.7m was out-of-state. There were 35,772 active users: 14,831 in-state and 20.941 out-of-state. The total number of bets was 913,985 – 678,025 in-state and 235,960 out of the state.

Bettors in Vermont spent $198m between January and December 2024, while winnings reached $17m. Three Vermont House representatives have proposed a ban on sports betting just a year after the regulated market went live in January 2024. The bill is under review by the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs, but the possibility of it advancing is very low.