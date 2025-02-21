Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces revenue for January

The regulator reported revenue of $529m for the first month of the year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $529m in January. That’s a 10.8 per cent increase compared to January 2024. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $221.6m.

Retail slots revenue increased 4.6 per cent year-on-year to $187.8m, while retail table games revenue increased by 1.4 per cent to $73.7m. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase by 40.5 per cent to $210.7m. Online slot revenue reached $158.6m, while internet table games revenue was $48.9m and online poker revenue $2.6m.

The sports wagering handle was $873m, 1.7 per cent above January 2024. Revenue increased 26.3 per cent year-on-year to $51.5m. Online sports betting generated $49.1m in revenue and retail wagering $2.3m. Valley Forge Casino Resort brought in $28.8m from a handle of $342.3m. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Meadowlands brought in $14.9m based on a handle of $221m and Hollywood Casino Morgantown $3.4m from a handle of $68.7m.