Maine sports betting handle totals $50.7m in January

US.- The Maine Gambling Control Unit (MGCU) has released its sports betting figures for January. The sports betting handle was $50.7m, down 4 per cent from December’s $52.7m. Gross revenue totalled $6.9m. The state took $698,000 in tax.

Maine has two legal sportsbooks, Caesars and DraftKings. Caesars’ retail sportsbooks took a $449.000 handle and $10.000 in gross revenue. DraftKings’ mobile sportsbook reported a $43.8m handle and $6.3m in gross revenue, and Caesars mobile sportsbook generated a $6.5m handle and $636.000 in gross revenue.

Maine´s sports betting market opened in November 2023. Governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering.