1xBet: “Latin America is one of our priority regions”

Exclusive interview.- Global bookmaker 1xBet is set to participate in SBC Summit Rio 2025, one of the most important professional forums in Latin America. The event will take place from February 25 to 27 in Rio de Janeiro.

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, a brand representative discussed expectations from the exhibition, the development of the partnerships, and the regional audience features.

1xBet will take part in SBC Summit Rio. What are your plans and goals for this event?

Latin America is one of our priority regions. Participating in SBC Summit Rio as a Premium Sponsor is an important step in strengthening our position. The forum will bring together leading industry representatives, and for us, it is an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences, establish partnerships, and explore new collaboration options.

The Latin American market has huge potential. 1xBet strives to offer its players the most modern solutions, innovative technologies, and the best user experience. It is our contribution to the industry’s development, and we will continue to set standards of quality and reliability.

In recent years, 1xBet has signed sponsorship agreements with the largest football tournaments and clubs in the region. How did you manage to do this, and what are your plans for expansion in Latin America?

Partnerships with leading clubs and tournaments help users of our platform feel closer to their idols. We are proud to collaborate with the world football giants FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. 1xBet is also a partner of the Brazil national team in the 2026 World Cup qualification and the Chilean Universidad Católica, while Guillermo Ochoa, a Mexican football legend, has recently become the new brand ambassador.

Today, players are looking for more than football betting. They want a comprehensive entertainment product with analytics, live broadcasts, interactive content, and more. That’s why we will continue forming new partnerships, adapting the platform to local markets, and improving the user experience.

Football is certainly the dominant discipline in Latin America. What other sports have you seen a high interest in betting on in this region?

We have seen a steady interest increase in boxing and MMA betting. Basketball and esports are popular among younger audiences, especially at the NBA Finals, as well as major Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 tournaments. 1xBet actively supports these areas.

The brand is an official partner of FIBA. Our ambassador is Jose Aldo, an MMA legend and UFC Hall of Fame member. In Counter-Strike 2, we partner with the largest professional league, CBCS, as well as the teams MIBR (Brazil) and BESTIA (Argentina). In the Dota 2 discipline, our partner is the Peruvian squad Beastcoast.

At the same time, 1xBet pays great attention to volleyball and tennis, which also have a broad audience in Latin America. The company is an official partner of Volleyball World as well as sponsors the Dallas Open and WTA tennis tournaments in Chile and Brazil.

The 1xBet team closely monitors sports betting trends not only to respond to market changes but also to shape the future of the igaming industry.

This year, the FIFA Club World Cup will be held for the first time with 36 teams participating. What do you expect from this tournament?

The expanded format of the Club World Cup is great news for fans, as there will now be even more matches between the world’s best squads. We expect particular interest in the tournament in Latin America, where football clubs have rich traditions and people are known for their passion for the game.

1xBet aims to offer clients maximum opportunities to enjoy their favourite sport and experience vivid emotions. We are preparing exclusive promos to make the championship even more exciting, and we are sure our players will be delighted.

The sports betting industry is growing rapidly. What is the main problem you face?

One of our most important challenges is retaining users’ attention. We are constantly working to stand out from the competition: we offer exceptional service, a personalised approach, and fast payouts of winnings. Our team improves customers’ mobile experiences, regularly adds new features, and expands the possibilities for watching online broadcasts of sports events.

We also care about the player’s mental health and promote the principles of responsible gaming, integrating modern self-control mechanisms into the platform. Our team is confident that a safe playing environment and user trust are the keys to long-term success for our brand and the industry as a whole.

What events do you plan to attend in the coming months?

In the coming months, we will take part in several major exhibitions, including SiGMA Americas, SiGMA Africa, and the Peru Gaming Show. At these events, our team plans to meet colleagues and partners, discuss key trends, and talk about new business opportunities with the 1xPartners affiliate program.

1xBet is actively expanding its presence in the global gambling market. Participation in professional forums helps us remain a leader, implement innovative solutions, and share best practices.