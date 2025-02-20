Soft2Bet showcases MEGA and expanding brand portfolio at SBC Summit Rio

The company will host a workshop focused on its casino gamification solution.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced its participation in SBC Summit Rio 2025, taking place on February 26-27 at Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company will host an exclusive workshop focused on its cutting-edge casino gamification solution at Stand B960, designed for operators seeking data-driven gamification insights for casino and sportsbook brands.

Soft2Bet’s MEGA workshop, presented by Nicolas Campano, sales director of LatAm, will provide in-depth insights into how MEGA enhances the player retention loop through motivational engineering and personalised experiences. Users play and bet for real money, collecting additional loyalty points. They spend these points to play bonus games (e.g. Bonus Crab, City Builder, etc) to get extra rewards, including free spins, free bets, bonus money, and real money, which they utilise to play more. This hands-on session will feature live demonstrations, showcasing how the solution boosts engagement and drives business performance for operators in regulated markets.

Alongside MEGA, Soft2Bet will present powerful turnkey solutions with new updates and strong PAM, front-end, and sportsbook solutions tailored for LatAm operators.

With extensive experience in localisation and personalisation, Soft2Bet has successfully launched B2C brands across multiple highly competitive markets. As one of Soft2Bet’s leading brands, Campobet MX, officially launched in Q4 of 2024, is a prime example of how the company’s platform delivers high-performance, localised gaming experiences for operators looking to expand in the region. Soft2Bet’s products personalise the casino and sports betting experience, delivering an engaging user experience.

Nicolas Campano, sales director of LatAm at Soft2Bet, said: “Through this exclusive workshop, we aim to highlight how our API-based, standalone product can enhance the player experience and drive retention in the rapidly growing LatAm market. We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and showcasing the power of innovation in iGaming.”

Soft2Bet invites all SBC Summit Rio attendees to Stand B960, where operators can meet with the team, explore Soft2Bet’s full suite of products, and learn more about the company’s strategic growth plans for the Latin American market.