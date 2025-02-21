Massachusetts sets new sports betting revenue record in January

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reached $192.3m.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $192.3m in taxable gaming revenue for January. Casino wagering generated $97.9m and sports betting $94.3m.

Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts’ largest casino, reported $61.4m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.7m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.7m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.98bn in taxes and assessments from casino operations since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The sports betting handle in January was $762.5m. Some $751.4m was bet online and $11m at casinos. DraftKings reported $377.1m and FanDuel $217.2m. The Commonwealth has collected $241.3m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their properties. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR.

Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. They are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR. Betr and WynnBet ceased operations in 2024.