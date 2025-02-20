Pragmatic Play explores the cosmos in John Hunter and Galileo’s Secrets

The slot is the latest addition to its popular John Hunter series.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released John Hunter and Galileo’s Secrets, the latest addition to its popular John Hunter series that combines mystery symbols with money respins to deliver 5,000x win potential.

The 5×3 grid is filled with telescopes, globes, and maps in this astronomical adventure, where mystery symbols can cover entire reels, transforming into matching symbols to boost payouts or money symbols to help trigger the respin feature.

Six or more money symbols on the grid activate the respin feature with three respins. Whenever a new money symbol lands, the number of available respins resets to three. When no respins remain, or the entire grid is filled with money symbols, the value of all cash prizes is collected and paid out.

Landing three book scatters triggers the bonus game with eight free spins initially awarded. Before the feature begins, a random symbol is selected as the mystery symbol, determining whether the bonus game begins at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Super level. A gamble option is also available for the chance to upgrade to a higher-paying mystery symbol.

During free spins, full mystery symbols always expand to cover the entire reel, and additional scatters are collected in a meter. After every four scatters are collected, the bonus game level is upgraded, a new mystery symbol is selected randomly, and two extra free spins are awarded.

Super-level free spins can be triggered via upgrades during the feature or by landing at least one super scatter in a bonus-triggering spin in the base game. In Super level free spins, the mystery symbol is always the money symbol, meaning players have an increased chance of hitting the respin feature.

John Hunter and Galileo’s Secrets is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following the release of Wild Wildebeest Wins, Bigger Bass Splash, and Ancient Island Megaways.