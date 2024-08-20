1spin4win: “Our Hold and Win slots are a player’s top choice”

The company delved into the reasons behind the appeal of this kind of slot and explored the key factors that contribute to success with players.

Exclusive interview.- 1spin4win is a rapidly expanding igaming content provider known for developing classic slot games that captivate players and are built on solid, fair mathematical models, delivering an exceptional igaming experience.

In August, the collection of slots featuring the Hold and Win mechanic from 1spin4win will expand to 15 games. Focus Gaming News had the opportunity to sit down with a product analyst at 1spin4win to discuss the growing popularity of this mechanic among players. He delved into the reasons behind the appeal of Hold and Win slots and explored the key factors that contribute to slots’ success with players.

This month, 1spin4win is launching three new games featuring the Hold and Win mechanic. Could you explain why the company has chosen to focus on this particular feature?

Absolutely! In August, 1spin4win is excited to introduce Roll the Pearls Hold and Win, with its lively underwater reels filled with ocean creatures and pearls, Lucky Bro Hold and Win, a tropical island-themed slot that takes players on a treasure hunt, and Lucky Jane in Egypt Hold and Win, set against the backdrop of Ancient Egypt with symbols of fortune. Each game is centred around the widely recognised Hold and Win mechanic, which we’ve implemented with our special touches.

The choice to prioritise this mechanic is based on its potential to offer a more enjoyable and engaging gameplay experience. Its straightforward design is highly effective at maintaining player interest. The mechanic is fundamentally simple: when a winning combination appears — such as three coins or special symbols — those symbols lock in place (hold), guaranteeing a win. The player is then awarded three bonus spins.

During these spins, additional coins can appear, increasing the total winnings. The true excitement of Hold and Win lies in the fact that each new coin not only boosts the payout but also resets the number of bonus spins to three. This creates the potential for players to fill the entire reel with coins and win the Mega Jackpot.

Moreover, the value of each winning coin is randomly determined and can reach up to 50 times the player’s bet. Players are drawn to the anticipation of discovering whether the next coin will significantly boost their winnings. This aspect of chance introduces a unique suspense to the bonus game, making it especially rewarding and dynamic while increasing player engagement.

What metrics do you use to evaluate the potential success of new games?

To determine how the market perceives our games, 1spin4win relies on an advanced analytical system that provides detailed data, right down to each spin in every game. We’ve found that our Hold and Win slots are a player’s top choice, consistently driving strong engagement and long-term success. This analysis helps us understand not just the popularity of specific mechanics, like Hold and Win, but also how different elements of our games work together to captivate players.

A key part of our analysis is watching how a new game’s popularity changes — from its peak performance during the initial promotional period to when it reaches a plateau, a steady phase of organic growth. This helps us identify what drives long-term player engagement and overall game success.

“We’ve found that our Hold and Win slots are a player’s top choice, consistently driving strong engagement and long-term success.”

Why did you choose these particular themes for August’s new releases? Do cultural context or regional preferences influence your decisions?

Cultural context and regional preferences are, of course, key factors in our decision-making process. Our audience is diverse, with varying tastes depending on the platform and region, so it’s essential to combine a well-executed Hold and Win feature with visually compelling graphics and animations.

This month, 1spin4win intentionally offers a broad spectrum of themes. For instance, we’re expanding our lineup with Roll the Pearls Hold and Win, which captures a marine theme. Beneath the ocean’s surface, the slot invites players to an underwater world rich with Pearls, pirate crabs, and vibrant sea life. At the heart of the game are the Pearls, which replace traditional coins and hold random values. Landing three or more Pearls on the reels activated that coveted Pearl Respin Bonus. So, this thematic variety allows us to resonate with different player preferences across our global audience.

Which of your games featuring the Hold and Win mechanic have gained the most popularity, and what makes them so appealing to players?

In 2023, 1spin4win launched Cash’n Fruits Hold And Win, which outperformed all our previous titles and continues to grow steadily. We also have several other popular and fast-growing games with the Hold and Win mechanic, each offering something distinct. For instance, Golden Joker 100 Hold And Win features 100 paylines, Sun Treasure provides a more streamlined experience with 27 paylines, and Hold The Gold introduces a new class of no-payline games.

See also: 1spin4win launches Roll the Pearls Hold and Win

The success of these games isn’t solely due to the Hold and Win mechanic. It’s about combining all key elements — hit rate, volatility, RTP, and other parameters. We are committed to maintaining a high RTP because we believe in giving players a strong chance to win. This approach, along with well-balanced gameplay, is what makes our games particularly appealing.

“We are committed to maintaining a high RTP because we believe in giving players a strong chance to win.”

What are 1spin4win’s plans for future games?

1spin4win will continue to build on the Hold and Win mechanic but with new enhancements to keep it fresh. We are also working on some innovative new mechanics that we plan to launch in the next few months. These developments aim to advance our game offerings and maintain our strong engagement with players.