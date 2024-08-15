1spin4win launches Roll the Pearls Hold and Win

The slot game is available from today (August 15).

Roll the Pearls Hold and Win is an ocean-themed slot game featuring pirate crabs, octopi, and hidden treasures.

Press release.- 1spin4win has launched Roll the Pearls Hold and Win, a new slot game that transports players to a vibrant oceanic landscape filled with colourful coral reefs, playful sea creatures, and glistening pearls.

The game offers an engaging experience with medium volatility, an RTP of 97.1 per cent, and a maximum multiplier of x1,300, ensuring plenty of winning opportunities for both casual players and high-rollers alike.

Expanding the 1spin4win’s diverse portfolio, this title introduces a widely recognised Hold and Win mechanic in a new setup. It involves Pearls replacing traditional Coins, offering players a chance to unlock the Pearl Respin bonus game.

This thrilling feature is activated when three or more Pearls appear on the reels in a single spin. The Pearls stick to the reels as the player is awarded three respins, which refresh with each new Pearl that lands. The goal is to collect as many Pearls as possible — up to 15 — to hit the x1,000 Megapot or drop the coveted Pearl of the x100 Minipot. When the respins end, the combined value of all collected Pearls results in a potentially substantial payout.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “Our team wanted to create a game that combines the players’ beloved mechanic and a captivating theme. This vision gave birth to Roll the Pearls Hold and Win, perfectly mixing the classic treasure hunt and a dynamic underwater setting.

“By replacing traditional Coins with Pearls and introducing an entertaining pirate duo set deep beneath the ocean, we’re offering a refreshing and exciting twist to 1spin4win’s game lineup.”

Roll the Pearls Hold and Win blends solid gameplay mechanics with captivating visuals, making it an appealing choice for both Hold and Win slot fans and those seeking a rich, thematic experience.