Zeal’s Lotto24 gains German virtual slots licence

The Zeal subsidiary has received a licence from Germany’s new gambling regulator, the GGL.

Germany.- The gaming company Zeal has announced that its Lotto24 subsidiary has been granted a virtual slots licence from the new German gambling regulator, Gemeinsame Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL). It will be able to offer digital games in the county via its Lotto24 and Tipp24 sites.

Zeal, which is the market leader in online lottery in Germany, said it will launch the new portfolio in a “few weeks”. It noted that it already counts online slots as an important vertical in other jurisdictions and has B2B relationships with providers such as the US-based Park Avenue Gaming.

Zeal CEO Helmut Becker said: “We are very pleased about the trust placed in us by the national authority and are eager to be able to offer our online games very soon. With this licence, we reach an important milestone in our business strategy. We are convinced to be able to offer interested customers out there a great portfolio and new gaming experience.”

Zeal Instant Games managing director Julian Tietz added: “Online games are becoming increasingly important and have established themselves in the international lottery and gaming industry. We are proud to finally offer our games in Germany after successful international collaborations.”

Earlier this month, Zeal announced its decision to join the World Lottery Association (WLA), complying with its standards on social responsibility, responsible gaming, security and risk management.

Last month, Zeal Network announced that it expects to report a 21 per cent rise in annual revenue for 2022. It said investment across all areas had led to strong growth, with its market share up from 39 per cent to 41 per cent.