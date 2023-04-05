Zeal joins World Lottery Association

The German online lottery provider has become the World Lottery Association’s latest member.

Germany.- The World Lottery Association (WLA) has announced the German online lottery provider Zeal as its latest member. By joining the international body, Zeal commits to complying with its standards on social responsibility, responsible gaming, security and risk management.

Zeal chief executive Helmut Becker said: “We are proud the WLA has accepted us as a member. As the German market leader for online lotteries, we take our responsibility in the areas of compliance, security and risk management very seriously and attach great importance to social commitments as well.

“We are pleased to be a part of this important organisation with immediate effect and to support the high standards of the WLA and its members.”

The WLA has members in 80 countries. In February, it announced that the geolocation and fraud prevention business GeoComply had become an associate member.

Zeal Network expects 21% increase in revenue in 2022

Last month, Zeal Network announced that it expects to report a 21 per cent rise in annual revenue for 2022. It said investment across all areas had led to strong growth, with its market share up from 39 per cent to 41 per cent.

Revenue is forecast to come in at €105.2m. Stakes are estimated to be up 16 per cent at €758.4m and customer numbers up by 29 per cent on the back of marketing actions for high jackpots. Those initiatives saw marketing costs rise by 52 per cent to €34.1m and operating expenses by 39 per cent to €57m. EBITDA is forecast to hit €3.9m.