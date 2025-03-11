Yurii Berest, DATA.BET: “This year, we expect to drive growth and change across several vectors”

Yurii Berest, CEO at DATA.BET, discusses key trends shaping igaming in 2025, including AI, esports growth, and in-play betting, while revealing the company’s plans for innovation and market expansion.

Interview.- As the igaming industry evolves, being ahead of the curve means embracing progress and leveraging new technologies. Yurii Berest, CEO at DATA.BET, discusses the key trends shaping 2025 and what the company has in store for this year.

As we look back on 2024, what were the defining moments for DATA.BET? What key achievements would you highlight?

Last year was a landmark year for us, marked by significant growth in two key areas: expanding our portfolio of B2B partners and launching new customer-facing products.

We also strengthened our position in the esports betting market by deepening collaborations with major suppliers and expanding the number of tournaments we cover by 11 per cent from last year.

From a business perspective, we achieved record-breaking figures in betting turnover and user engagement. The growing number of operators integrating our platform has led to a 97.3 per cent increase in active users, who highly value the convenience and depth of our analytics.

In addition, we made strides in technological development. Our team introduced an enhanced risk management system that enables operators to optimise profitability without compromising the user experience. Furthermore, we launched a Bet Builder alongside new widgets – Scoreboards and Pitch Tracker – which are now available across all leading esports disciplines.

What key trends do you foresee shaping the betting and igaming industries in 2025? Are there any technologies or strategies operators should prioritise?

This year, we expect to drive growth and change across several vectors, first and foremost AI. As user personalisation and intelligent risk management systems become increasingly critical, mastering these technologies is essential – particularly in betting. Operators implementing flexible machine learning solutions for real-time odds adjustments, fraud detection, and customised user experiences will gain a significant competitive edge.

Secondly, esports and new content formats. Interest in esports continues to grow, not only in betting on popular disciplines like CS2 or Dota2 but also in emerging titles. New interactive formats will also be in demand, including live streaming with real-time betting and integration with streaming platforms.

Next, micro- and in-play betting. Players increasingly seek dynamics and immediacy. Bets placed during a match, on a map, or specific in-game events are becoming even more popular. We have long recognised this trend by offering Current Round Winner bets, allowing users to place wagers on various in-round markets – such as whether a bomb will be planted or who will land the first shot. These bets are settled within seconds, creating a “game within the game” effect that significantly enhances engagement.

Finally, responsible gaming. With constant oversight from regulators worldwide, operators must focus even more on compliance and safe gaming practices to ensure a sustainable and transparent betting environment.

What industry practices do you believe are becoming outdated, and what should operators focus on to stay competitive?

As digitalisation accelerates and audience preferences evolve, certain igaming practices are progressively losing relevance. One of the key challenges is the lack of personalisation. A unified approach no longer meets user expectations – customers now demand tailored recommendations based on their interests and behaviour. Failing to provide a personalised experience can result in lower engagement and retention.

Another outdated practice is a narrow focus solely on traditional sports. Esports and hybrid disciplines are capturing an ever-increasing market share, and reducing these offerings means missing out on a growing market segment. The demand for innovative formats is rising, and operators that fail to adapt risk losing their relevance.

Business owners should prioritise and invest in technological advancement and product diversification to stay ahead. This includes forming strategic partnerships, integrating AI-driven platforms, enhancing the mobile experience, and expanding their product portfolio providing it to a diverse player base.

What is DATA.BET focuses on this year, and what updates or new features can we expect?

In 2025, DATA.BET is focusing on several innovations to help operators generate more significant profit. We will broaden our portfolio with new games and disciplines, enabling operators to meet all their customers’ needs. Also, our team is working on enhancing analytics capabilities – throughout the year, we plan to roll out an updated statistics and forecasting module powered by machine learning. This will enable us to open markets for operators earlier and provide users even more accurate data to make betting decisions.

Another key area is interactive content and streaming. We are working on deep integration with streaming solutions so that users can place bets directly during broadcasts following the match, which will positively impact retention rates. Lastly, we are elevating personalisation: using improved segmentation and prediction algorithms, we want to deliver a unique experience for every player – from personalised bonuses to recommendations tailored to their playstyle and interests.

How does DATA.BET plans to maintain its market position in 2025? What will be the company’s primary focus in driving growth?

Our strategy is built on several key pillars:

– Product advancement: We will continue to develop our platform systematically, enhance big data analytics tools, and introduce new real-time betting formats.

– Global expansion: We aim to scale our business by entering new markets with high demand for our products, particularly in regions like Asia and Latin America, where the esports and betting landscape is rapidly evolving. One of the steps towards entering new regions will be our first participation in an exhibition in Brazil in April.

– Ecosystem development: Collaborative projects with leading suppliers, operators, and esports tournament organisers will ensure strong results. We see huge potential in cross-platform solutions and partnerships, which will help us expand our reach and improve our offerings for users worldwide.