Yuri Guerra Padilla named president of Peru gambling regulator

Padilla has taken the helm at the DGJCMT.

Peru.- The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) has named Yuri Guerra Padilla as president of the Peruvian gambling regulator, the Dirección General de Juegos de Casino y Máquinas Tragamonedas (DGJCMT). The news comes after MINCETUR announced the departure of Eduardo Sevilla Echevarría from the position on Monday last week.

Padilla has served as an advisor to MINCETUR on IT security projects and infrastructure for telecoms engineering.

No reason was provided for Sevilla Echevarría’s exit. He had been in the position for close to two years, having replaced long-term incumbent Manuel San Roman in 2022.

A bulletin signed by trade minister Juan Carlos Mathews Salazar last week said the ministry had concluded Sevilla Echevarría’s appointment via Resolución Ministerial 044-2024-MINCETUR. Prior to his stint at the gambling regulator, Sevilla held positions in tourism including as director for the Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) and national director of tourism.

MINCETUR gained responsibility for gambling licensing controls and financial supervision last year. Meanwhile, Law No.31806, updating the Gambling Law of 1999, came into force on February 9 and includes updates on tax collection, AML measures and the promotion of responsible gambling. The new legislation also requires gambling operators to have a local presence. Operators must register with MINCETUR by March 10.