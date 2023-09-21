Yoel Zuckerberg, CPO at Soft2Bet: “The Balkans and CIS regions have immense potential”

Soft2Bet’s CPO tells us about the company’s appearance at SiGMA Balkans and CIS and the engaging gamification solutions that it’s bringing to online gaming.

Exclusive interview.- SiGMA Balkans and CIS felt like a home game for Soft2Bet, taking place in the company’s native Limassol. Focus Gaming News caught up with CPO Yoel Zuckerberg to get his impressions on the event and the gambling sector in the region and to learn more about the company’s unique introduction of social gamification to igaming.

Zuckerberg sees the Balkans and CIS as regions with immense potential albeit with regulatory challenges. And he sees Soft2Bet as well placed to serve the region thanks to its platform, its innovations in gamification and its strength in localisation

He hails Soft2Bet’s new City Builder Gamification tool as a unique option for player acquisition and retention. “Bringing gamification into the real gambling industry opens endless opportunities,” he says, noting that Soft2Bet is unique in the way it’s bringing ideas from the social gaming and esports space to engage online casino players.

“Free to play is much more focused I would say on the esports and also on the sports vertical, but I would say that it’s exactly the same for other verticals such as casino and bingo. We need to engage the customers.” He adds: “I think that what we are bringing today is very innovative; I don’t think that anyone did it in the past 20 years… We are the first, we see amazing results and we hope all the B2B partners that are seeing what we actually develop will come to us and benefit from these amazing innovative features.”

Soft2Bet has entered an incredible seven regulated markets in the past year, recently gaining licences in Romania and Greece. It aims to continue to grow its presence in regulated markets worldwide. “We have the right and relevant people to obtain that,” Zuckerberg says, adding that the recent licences lay a solid foundation for future expansion in the region.

