Yana, Uplatform: “The team holds the primary key to the success of any business”

Exclusive interview.- Yana, head of PMO and account management at Uplatform, analyzes the role of technology and human resources in the success of business in the igaming industry. Furthermore, she reviews the keys that allow its clients to achieve maximum profitability and anticipates the next developments.

As a provider of igaming platform software, what do you consider to be the most important factors influencing the success of your clients in this competitive market?

Top on the list is the team. It’s the team that holds the primary key to the success of any business. This is precisely why we, alongside our colleagues, carry out KYC procedures and delve into the industry experience and team composition of our potential clients. In the fiercely competitive landscape of the present iGaming industry, only a resilient and skilled team can steer a project towards significant positive outcomes.

Equally vital is the product itself and the value it brings to players. In this era, players are discerning and leaning towards products with added features such as live match streaming, integrated chats, forums, virtual cinemas, in-platform contests, tournaments, and loyalty programs. Generally, products encompassing these elements yield higher conversion rates compared to those lacking such gamified components. This trend is especially prevalent at the moment.

Furthermore, any online business owner in this industry must grasp the intricacies of the market in which they operate. Every country possesses its own distinct cultural subtleties, economic developmental stages, and preferences.

We’re all distinct entities and strategies that thrive in one market might not flourish in another. This encompasses marketing endeavours, user inclinations (casino/sports), and country-specific configurations (minimum bets, deposits, acceptable currencies, and game/sports event settings). The most impactful methodology centres on adopting the “know your customer, know your market” approach.

Uplatform has always been open to adopting new technologies. Could you elaborate on how these technologies have positively influenced the igaming industry and, as a result, helped boost profitability for your clients?

We reside in an era where the prevalence of artificial intelligence and its application across diverse domains is growing, particularly in customer retention and support fields. From rudimentary Churn Prediction models to sophisticated language models for chatbots, text-to-voice conversion, and user sentiment analysis, the domain of AI is rapidly evolving.

By automating various processes, businesses aim to introduce users to fresh experiences while also reducing labour costs. Notably, intriguing advancements are occurring in the risk management section, although I wouldn’t bank on it just yet.

These developments seem more like a symbiotic partnership between humans and technology. Companies that remain hesitant to embrace these emerging technologies are destined to fall behind the frontrunners of the market.

In the fast-paced iGaming landscape, trends change rapidly. How do you stay ahead of the curve and ensure your solutions align with the demands and preferences of your clients?

Much like any modern business, the iGaming industry is increasingly centred around IT development, moving its focus beyond just bets and winnings. To remain current, one must consistently monitor the ever-evolving landscape of technology and explore how emerging IT opportunities can be integrated into the igaming sector.

The effective implementation of these technologies demands the expertise of IT specialists who can conceptualize innovative ideas and translate them into practical solutions. This brings us back to our earlier discussion: A proficient team is essential to achieving success.

Additionally, conducting ongoing market research, gathering feedback from clients and players, testing hypotheses, and being prepared to adapt based on test results are all immensely beneficial practices. Currently, platforms and applications that offer customizable options for clients are gaining significant traction.

Each igaming business is unique, with specific needs and requirements. How does Uplatform offer customized solutions to cater to the individual demands of your clients?

Indeed, as previously mentioned, an igaming platform should possess flexibility, the ability to adapt to any market, and the capacity to be tailored to each client’s specific needs. Integrating payment solutions into the platform holds immense significance for the business. Devoid of this feature, any other undertaking becomes futile.

The platform should encompass various payment systems and user deposit methods. Every country carries its own distinctive intricacies that set it apart. To ensure the global operation of our platform, we must be able to accommodate the nuances of payments across every corner of the world (and we are effectively achieving this).

Content, including its visual interfaces, should harmonize with the client’s target market. For instance, we provide a range of sports odds formats to cater to diverse inclinations, ranging from European and Asian handicaps to decimal, fractional, and more. Preferences for casino content differ by region, particularly in the Asian market. Our platform is built to navigate and address these subtle differences.

Collaboration is key in the B2B world. How does Uplatform work with its partners to ensure seamless integration and a mutually beneficial relationship?

As a young company, our success and steady growth hinge on building strong, trusting relationships with each client. Regardless of the size of their operations, we allocate a dedicated team to each client. This team includes an account manager who handles business matters and a project manager who handles technical details.

We closely monitor project progress, provide development support, and offer guidance in assembling the right project team. I firmly believe that true success is born from collaboration since our achievements are intertwined with our clients’ accomplishments. Hence, our steadfast commitment to providing unwavering support to our clients.

In the world of B2B, collaboration forms the foundation – it’s about sharing expertise and creating something unique together. This is why I find B2B interactions more captivating than B2C interactions.

Looking ahead, What exciting future developments can we anticipate from Uplatform?

We’re definitely going to start using Artificial Intelligence in our products. Right now, we’ve successfully added some advanced features, and we’re also brainstorming other ideas in our research and development department.

Additionally, we’re focused on creating a special user experience, introducing internal motivation programs for users, and hosting exciting tournaments. Since most users access websites through their mobile devices, we’re channelling our efforts into developing exceptional mobile apps.

