Xpoint Verify powers Mojo’s geolocation technology services in New Jersey

Xpoint is also live in New Jersey with the online casino brand PlayStar.

The geolocation technology company has announced a partnership with the sports stock market Mojo.

US.- The geolocation technology company Xpoint has announced a partnership with the sports stock market Mojo in New Jersey. Under the terms of the deal, Xpoint’s real-money gaming product, Xpoint Verify, will power Mojo’s geolocation technology services in the state.

Xpoint Verify supplies geolocation technology to operators to help them meet North American regulatory and compliance standards. It also uses location data to help them find investment potential. Mojo allows fans “to make real money bets on an athlete’s career prospects, with real-time price changes and instant liquidity, meaning users can enter or exit their position at any time, just like a stock”.

Marvin Sanderson, Xpoint CEO and co-founder, said: “Being licensed in New Jersey enables us to work with world-class companies like Mojo, and we’re honored to be part of their team as they take their revolutionary product to market.

“We’re expecting to see a very busy end to 2022 for our team, and even more so as we look towards 2023 and beyond as we continue to grow and add more partners to the world-class list of companies we’re already working with.”

Vinit Bharara, co-founder and CEO of Mojo, added: “Xpoint has been an integral part of our recent launch in New Jersey. We’re pleased to partner with Xpoint as our geolocation technology provider as we bring our first-of-its-kind sports stock market to fans.”

The product is also live in New Jersey with the online casino brand PlayStar. Xpoint became PlayStar’s official geolocation partner and helped it secure its offerings, comply with the regulations, and provide a safe betting experience. Xpoint Verify product also went live in the Ontario market with online casino operator SkillOnNet.

Xpoint joins American Gaming Association as board-level member

Xpoint became a board-level member of the American Gaming Association (AGA). Xpoint co-founder and chief executive Marvin Sanderson joined the AGA board of directors, and members of the firm’s leadership team will serve on various committees.

Sanderson commented: “We are very proud to join the AGA and look forward to being active participants across a range of the organisation’s interests. The AGA is rightly celebrated as the premier membership organisation in our primary market, and it is an honour to be sitting alongside so many of our industry peers within the AGA, helping shape the future for us, our partners and our fellow associated companies.”