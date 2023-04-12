WSOP Circuit event returns to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

The next World Series of Poker Circuit event is scheduled for May 4 to 15.

US.- The next World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit event at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, in North Carolina, is scheduled for May 4 to 15. The last event in February generated 1,703 entries, a prize pool of over $2.3m and a top prize of $393,753.

During the 12-day circuit lineup, No-Limit Hold’em, Pot-Limit Omaha, No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack, and senior events will once again be included.

Registration for the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas opens today (April 13). The 2023 WSOP will take place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 30 to July 18. It will feature 608 tables and will have the largest capacity and number of bracelet events yet.

To avoid queues, the WSOP encourages players to use the online registration process to sign up for events, register and pay. Players who register online will need to visit the Champagne Ballroom located in the Le Centre Des Conventions in Paris Las Vegas before playing in their first event to verify their registration with valid identification.

North Carolina House sports betting bill heads to the Senate

House Bill 347, filed by representative Jason Saine and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, has advanced out of the North Carolina House after a 64-45 vote. It will now go to the Senate. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has already said he will sign it into law if it passes the senate.

HB347 would allow online wagering on sports by January 1, 2024. It allows for up to a dozen operators to acquire five-year renewable licences for $1m each. Betting would be permitted on professional, college, electronics and Olympic sports. The North Carolina State Lottery Commission would regulate sports betting, which is currently only allowed at tribal casinos in North Carolina.