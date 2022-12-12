World Series Of Poker to return to Las Vegas in 2023

Caesars Entertainment has announced that the poker series will return to the Strip.

US.- The 54th annual World Series Of Poker (WSOP) will be held on the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe from May 30 to July 18. The schedule will be announced next year.

The flagship opening event, “Mystery Millions,” a $1,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em tournament, will feature mystery bounties from $10,000 to $1m for each knockout and a $1m guaranteed first prize through the traditional prize pool.

World Series of Poker senior vice president and executive director Ty Stewart said: “The historic debut of the WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip delivered in a big way, and we’re excited to announce our Summer 2023 dates in time for the holidays. Poker players and fans can now officially mark their calendars and maybe even book their loved ones or themselves a trip to the WSOP as a holiday gift.

“We’re glad to be back at Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe Las Vegas for another exciting chapter in the tournament’s history as these two resorts raised the bar in hosting last year’s event.”

Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas, added: “With more than six months to go from the start of the next WSOP, you can already feel the anticipation building at our resorts. The tournament delivered unforgettable moments during its debut on The Strip, and we’re excited to welcome back poker’s premier event of the year. We can’t wait to see the first WSOP Main Event champion crowned at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas.”

GGPoker is currently running the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Winter Online Circuit.

Las Vegas registers more than 3.6 million tourists in October

More than 3.6 million tourists visited Las Vegas in October, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). That represents an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year and was just 1 per cent short of pre-pandemic October 2019.

A strong convention and meetings segment saw more than 628,000 people visit Las Vegas for a convention last month, an increase of 32 per cent from 2021 and 20 per cent from 2019. Hotel occupancy reached 87.7 per cent, the highest level since November 2019. Occupancy was 6.1 per cent higher than in the same month in 2021 but 2.3 per cent lower than in October 2019.