WPT Global partners with Triton Poker Series

The company will become the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series’ sponsor.

US.- WPT Global has partnered with Triton Poker Series to become the sponsor of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series. As part of the deal, WPT Global´s players can now qualify for the poker tournament circuit.

WPT Global will introduce the WPT Global Slam, a $25,000 buy-in tournament that will take place at each Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in the upcoming season.

Alex Scott, president of WPT Global, said: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Triton Poker as they enter this new phase of growth. Triton has become synonymous with the best in high-stakes poker, and by aligning ourselves with such a distinguished brand, we aim to create extraordinary opportunities for WPT Global players to experience poker on an even grander scale. The launch of the WPT Global Slam will give our players the chance to compete at the highest levels in poker, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences at Triton events worldwide.”

Andy Wong, CEO of Triton Poker Series, added: “This game-changing partnership with WPT Global brings a unique opportunity for Triton Poker Series to expand our global reach. By giving WPT Global’s users once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to qualify into our flagship event, the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series, we hope this invites a fresh injection of new players into the arena of ultra-high stakes, and that we see new high-stakes dreams dealt.”

World Series of Poker announces WSOP Online 2024 US series

Recently, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) announced its US series schedule for WSOP Online 2024. In its fifth year, the online event will be the biggest yet for US players, with 33 bracelet events on the New Jersey-Nevada-Michigan network and four bracelets for players in Pennsylvania. The event will start on September 29.

WSOP Online 2024 will host 22 tournaments priced below $900, seven events with $1,000 buy-ins, four High Roller events at $2,000 or higher and four Pot Limit Omaha events.