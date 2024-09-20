World Series of Poker announces WSOP Online 2024 US series

The online tournament will host 33 events on the New Jersey-Nevada-Michigan network and four bracelets in Pennsylvania.

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has announced its US series schedule for WSOP Online 2024. In its fifth year, the online event will be the biggest yet for US players, with 33 bracelet events on the New Jersey-Nevada-Michigan network and four bracelets for players in Pennsylvania. The event will start on September 29.

WSOP Online 2024 will host 22 tournaments priced below $900, seven events with $1,000 buy-ins, four High Roller events at $2,000 or higher and four Pot Limit Omaha events.

Senior vice president and executive director of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart, said: “Grab your chargers and get ready. With legal jurisdictions on both coasts and now in the Midwest with Michigan, most US players should be within a reasonable distance to log onto our network and get in on the action. The WSOP Online 2024 domestic schedule should feature the largest online prize pools of the year that players will not want to miss.”

Caesars to sell World Series of Poker brand to NSUS Group

Caesars Entertainment has announced a definitive agreement to sell the intellectual property rights for the World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand to NSUS Group (NSUS). The transaction, valued at $500m, includes $250m in cash and a $250m promissory note due five years after the closing date secured by the IP assets being sold.

As a part of the deal, Caesars has secured the right from NSUS to continue hosting the WSOP’s flagship live tournament series at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years. In addition, brick-and-mortar poker rooms currently operated by Caesars will continue to feature WSOP branding, and Caesars destinations will continue to have rights to host live WSOP Circuit events. Caesars Digital will receive a licence to continue operating its WSOP Online poker business in Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.