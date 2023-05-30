World Series of Poker starts in Las Vegas

The official WSOP app has brought together the Thrill Team.

US.- The 54th World Series of Poker tournament has started in Las Vegas, Nevada. Beginning yesterday (May 30), poker players arrived at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas to take part in a series that will feature 95 bracelet events. Among them are the seven stars of the World Series of Poker free-to-play app’s (WSOP) Thrill Team.

Ty Stewart, executive director of the World Series of Poker said: “Playtika always goes big, but that’s what you expect from one of the leading social gaming companies in the world. We’re proud that the WSOP continues to perform as the No. 1 mobile game in the world and The Thrill Team promotion is another great avenue to connect with poker fans as the game continues to grow around the world.”

Guy Ceder, general manager of the WSOP free-to-play-app, added: “We are proud to see our Thrill Team members returning to the World Series of Poker tournament this year. We are committed to promoting the game of poker to players around the world, and hope the presence of the Thrill Team inspires others to begin their poker journeys on the WSOP app.”

Thrill Team member Patrik Antonius commented: “I can’t wait to return to the World Series of Poker tournament, especially as this year I’ll be representing the WSOP Thrill Team. WSOP is brilliant at introducing new players to the game, so I’m honored to help further that mission and share the thrill of the in-person tournament with the millions of users at home.”

Thrill Team member Vanessa Selbst said: “It’s been an honor to be a member of the WSOP Thrill Team. The all-star selection of members reflects the diversity you see at poker tables, both in-person and online. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth of the game, and hope more players are inspired to try the WSOP app!”

Caesars announces $100m plans for Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment has announced plans to renovate the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas with a new name. The Versailles Tower will feature a new exterior and interior.

The company will invest over $100m to transform the tower into a hotel with 756 redesigned guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge connecting it to the Paris Las Vegas resort. Caesars Entertainment offers more than 23,000 rooms in Las Vegas, and it says the renovated tower will showcase some of it the best across its nine resorts.