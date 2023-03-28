Horseshoe Las Vegas completes rebranding

Caesars Entertainment has finished its rebranding of the former Bally’s Las Vegas.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has completed its rebranding of Horseshoe Las Vegas from Bally’s Las Vegas. The casino’s name changed back in December, but it took several months for all signage to be updated. Caesars held a ceremony marking the end of the transition.

Gaming icon Jack Binion, whose family opened the original Horseshoe Casino in downtown Las Vegas in 1951, presented a commemorative horseshoe from his family. Meanwhile, Jack Binion’s Steak hosted a reception for invited guests, including VP of the World Series of Poker, Jack Effel.

The renovation of the casino included a 180-foot-tall marquee, a 7,000-square-foot arcade venue, Jack Binion’s namesake steak restaurant, Chef Martin Yan’s “Yan-tastic” M.Y. Asia restaurant and a World Series of Poker Hall of Fame Poker Room with 18 tables. The venue will host the World Series of Poker from May 30 to July 18. The event’s first tournament was played in 1970 at the original Las Vegas Horseshoe Casino.

Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of the property, said: “The arrival of Horseshoe on The Strip marks a significant moment for Caesars Entertainment, the Horseshoe name, and the entire destination. Not only are we excited for guests to experience the redesigned resort and its latest offerings, but we are also proud to reintroduce the historic gaming brand to Las Vegas.”

BetMGM poker championship to be held at Aria Casino

MGM Resorts International’s sports betting and igaming operator, BetMGM, has announced that the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will host the BetMGM Poker Championship for a second consecutive year. The event will be held at the Poker Room at Aria from June 9 to 13. The final table will be broadcast live from PokerGo Studio.

The tournament will take place during the 2023 Aria Poker Classic, which will start on June 8 with a Mystery Bounty event.