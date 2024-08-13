Worcester City Council opens consultation on gambling policy

Public input can be made until August 26.

UK.- Worcester City Council has invited public opinion on its updated gambling policy. The consultation will run until August 26 and comments will be considered by the Council before it publishes a revised Statement of Principles.

Under the 2005 Gambling Act, all British local licencing authorities are required to publish a Statement of Principles every three years. Sunderland City Council is running a similar consultation.

Worcester City Council’s Licensing and Environmental Health Committee vice-chair, councillor Karen Holmes, said: “The statement sets out the general approach that the council will take to gambling licensing during the next three years. While each application is decided on its merits, the statement outlines the requirements that the council expects any gambling operator to comply with.”

The council is responsible for licensing gambling activities including machines, prize gaming, betting at racing tracks and small lotteries through the Worcestershire Regulatory Service. If objected, some applications can be decided by a publicly held Licensing Sub-Committee. The consultation document is available online at worcester.gov.uk/voiceit.