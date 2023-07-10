Wind Creek Chicago Southland opening delayed

The $500m Wind Creek casino in Illinois will now open in 2025.

US.- Wind Creek Hospitality, run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has announced that the opening of their $529m Wind Creek Chicago Southland in Illinois has been delayed. The venue was expected to open in the second half of 2023, but the opening day has now been scheduled for January 2, 2025.

The casino is being built on a 24-acre parcel of land situated on I-80 near Halsted Street and 175th Street. Construction began in June 2022.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is set to feature a 73,000-square-foot casino with 1,350 slot machines, 56 table games, three restaurants, two bars, an indoor pool and spa and a 252-room luxury hotel. Once operational, the complex is projected to create approximately 800 permanent jobs.

The Illinois Gaming Board chose Wind Creek Hospitality to develop a Four Diamond casino and entertainment destination in the south suburban area in December 2021.

