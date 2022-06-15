Wind Creek breaks ground for Chicago Southland hotel and casino

Wind Creek Hospitality has broken ground on the 252-room Wind Creek Chicago Southland development.

US.- Wind Creek Hospitality, run by the federally-recognised Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has begun construction of what is to become the $440m Wind Creek Chicago Southland in Illinois. The venue, expected to open in 2023, is being built on a 24-acre parcel of land situated on I-80 near Halsted Street and 175th Street.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland is set to feature a 70,000-square-foot casino with 1,350 slot machines, 56 table games, three restaurants, two bars and an indoor pool and spa facility, and a 252-room luxury hotel.

Representatives from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and Wind Creek Hospitality were joined by local leaders at the groundbreaking event. The tribe anticipates that those passing by the site “should begin seeing a flurry of construction activity in the coming days and weeks.” Wind Creek estimates that it will create 600 new construction jobs.

“Wind Creek doesn’t just build casinos, we truly build communities,” commented Stephanie Bryan, tribal chair and CEO, Poarch Creek Indians. “We’re so very thankful for the support of community leaders, local organizations and residents of the south suburbs who helped get us to this point – and look forward to working with you to ensure that the benefits associated with this project are experienced by the entire region.”

Wind Creek has also announced the creation of the Southland Public Benefit Fund. The fund will distribute $150,000 annually in scholarships for disadvantaged students in the region as well as healthcare services through a series of local partnerships. That distribution will reach $1m annually when the total amount invested among all partners reaches $20m.

The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) chose Wind Creek Hospitality to develop a Four Diamond casino and entertainment destination in the south suburban area in December.