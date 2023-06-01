Win Systems names John James as US sales director systems and gaming

James brings more than 20 years of experience in sales management positions.

US.- Gaming and entertainment technology provider Win Systems has announced the incorporation of John James as US sales director of systems & gaming. With over 20 years of experience in sales management positions, James is tasked with driving the growth of the company’s systems and gaming division in both the US and Canada.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems said: “We are pleased to have professionals with vast experience and reputation, such as John, in our team. We are convinced that his extensive experience in the technology sector, his skills, and his knowledge of the US market will be of great value to further drive the growth of our Systems and Gaming Division in both the U.S. and Canada. Undoubtedly, his addition to the team has been a wise decision.”

Win Systems recently announced the installation of its WIGOS casino management system at the West Bay Casino & Resort in Kingston, Oklahoma, operated by the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce. West Bay Casino is the ninth Chickasaw Nation property to migrate to the management system in the last four years.

In March, Win Systems installed its WIGOS management system at four casinos in New Hampshire. The casinos are Casino Dover Bowl in Dover, Filotimo Casino & Restaurant Manchester in Manchester, Casino Wonder in Keene and Casino Lebanon Poker Room in Lebanon.