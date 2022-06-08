Win Systems installs casino management system at Ocean Gaming Casino, New Hampshire

The gaming and entertainment technology provider has installed its WIGOS system at the Hampton venue.

US.- Gaming and entertainment technology provider Win Systems has installed its WIGOS casino management system at the Ocean Gaming Casino in Hampton, New Hampshire. It’s the latest expansion of Win Systems presence in North America. It has previously signed agreements with new operators in California, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Virginia.

Chad Dickie, EVP & GM USA of Win Systems, said: “Including Ocean Gaming Casino, New Hampshire, as one of our casino partners is a great achievement for us. We are very excited to work with Anthony and his team and the massive growth we’re experiencing in the US and Canada, these are truly exciting times for Win Systems and our partners.”

Exacta Systems recently launched its historical horse racing (HHR) system at Ocean Gaming Casino. It initially went live with 50 terminals, featuring IGT, AGS, and IntuiCode, expanding the property’s gaming floor.

Tax revenue generated from HHR wagers in New Hampshire is allocated to the New Hampshire Education Trust Fund and to local charitable organisations.

