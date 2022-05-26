Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

New Hampshire sports betting handle comes in at $73.1m in April

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting was $3.4m.
05/26/22

New Hampshire’s handle was up 57.5 per cent year-on-year but down 7.2 per cent compared to March.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $73.1m, in April down 7.2 per cent compared to March figures ($78.8m) but up 57.5 per cent compared to the same month 2021 (April 2021: $46.4m).

The mobile sports betting handle was $60.5m at DraftKings’ mobile app. The remaining $12.7m was wagered at retail sportsbooks in Seabrook, Manchester and Dover.

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting was $3.4m, slightly higher than $3.3m in April of 2021, but a decrease of 37.7 per cent compared to March 2022’s $5.3m. Of the total revenue, $2.9m came via Internet betting, while the remaining $583,767 was generated from retail wagering.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported that the state generated $1.5m in tax from sports betting in April.

See also: Exacta Systems launches historical horse racing system in New Hampshire

New Hampshire started 2022 with a new monthly record sports betting handle. The handle in January was $99.5m, according to figures released by the New Hampshire Lottery. The previous record was $98.1m, set in October 2021.

