Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas to open on February 10

US.- Station Casinos has announced the opening date for its new Wildfire Casino. Located on Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas, the 21,000-square-foot one-storey project will open to the general public on Friday, February 10 at noon.

The casino will have 200 slot machines, electronic table games, a full-service STN Sportsbook, 16 TVs around the bar, an IHOP and a Mexican restaurant, Tacos El Pastor. Station’s parent company, Red Rock Resorts, runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson. The exterior marquee was turned on for the first time on Friday, revealing the opening date.

Joel Hampe, general manager and vice president of Wildfire Gaming, has said about the project: “This Wildfire, just like all Wildfire properties, is going to be a great addition to the neighbourhood, and everyone who walks through the doors will enjoy the friendly environment of this new neighbourhood casino. This Wildfire will offer our guests a new and elevated experience that they will love.”

In March 2022, Station Casinos held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Durango Casino & Resort, expected to open in late 2023. The property is to be located in the southwest part of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch. It will occupy a 71-acre parcel on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway.

