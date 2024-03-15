White Hat Studios signs deal with Caesars Digital in New Jersey

White Hat Studios’ games include Peaky Blinders and The Goonies.

US.- White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, has signed a deal with Caesars Digital in New Jersey. Caesars Palace Online Casino players in New Jersey will have access to White Hat Studios’ titles, including Peaky Blinders and The Goonies.

Daniel Lechner, SVP of sales and marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “Our collaboration with Caesars Digital has yielded exceptional results and we are thrilled to extend our presence into New Jersey. As a popular provider of branded iGaming content, we look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment to Caesars’ players in the Garden State.”

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, added: “White Hat Studios’ diverse portfolio of gaming titles has resonated well with our players across the U.S. market. We are excited to introduce New Jersey players to these titles, further enriching our iGaming offering in the state.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches record $559.1m in January

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $559.9m, up 9.3 per cent from January 2023 ($436.9m), and 7.1 per cent higher than $522.2m in December last year.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $205m, down 3.1 per cent compared to January 2023 ($211.7m). The online gaming win was $183.3m, up 19.9 per cent year-on-year from $153.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $170.8m, an impressive 136 per cent increase from $72.3m.