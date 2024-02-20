New Jersey gaming revenue reaches record $559.1m in January

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 28 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $559.9m, up 9.3 per cent from January 2023 ($436.9m), and 7.1 per cent higher than $522.2m in December last year.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $205m, down 3.1 per cent compared to January 2023 ($211.7m). The online gaming win was $183.3m, up 19.9 per cent year-on-year from $153.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $170.8m, an impressive 136 per cent increase from $72.3m.

The land-based win was as follows: Bally’s $10m, down 12.8 per cent; Borgata $57.6m, down 1.2 per cent; Caesars $15.5m, down 7.8 per cent; the Golden Nugget $11.2m, up 2.3 per cent; Hard Rock $37m, up 3.9 per cent; Harrah’s $15.9m, down 20 per cent; Ocean $33m, up 8.3 per cent; Resorts $10.9m, down 1.4 per cent; and Tropicana $13.3m, down 18 per cent.

When internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally’s won $18.9m, up 15 per cent; Borgata $107.6m, up 1.6 per cent; Caesars $15.7m, down 7.6 per cent; Golden Nugget $63.5m, up 23 per cent; Hard Rock $51m, up 19 per cent; Harrah’s $16.5m, down 17 per cent; Ocean $39.1m, up 13 per cent; Resorts $10.8m, marginally down 0.8 per cent; and Tropicana $26.1m, up 4.5 per cent. Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $89.5m, up 69 per cent, and Caesars Interactive $5.7m, down 30 per cent.