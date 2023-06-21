Casinos are a popular place for people to have fun in all kinds of settings. For decades, they’ve been a place for groups of friends to let their hair down and enjoy their favorite games with good company – plus some good drinks. And if you’re thinking about becoming a professional gambler, they’re a useful starting point for embarking on such a journey.

You will find a number of casino styles around the world. Some, especially in Las Vegas, are grandiose and will require more of a formal dress code. But for others, you can get away with having more of a casual appearance. In addition to the casino itself, this will probably rely on other factors as well – such as the culture of the country you’re going to a casino in.

If you’re going to a casino for the first time, knowing what you can and cannot wear is sometimes daunting. What’s acceptable in some places might be completely off-limits in others. The worst thing you can do is not check in advance, which then results in you getting turned away when you get to the door.

Fear not, though, because we’re here to help. Today, you will learn everything you need to know about what to wear to a casino. You’ll discover what’s typically allowed and not allowed for men and women alike, and we’ll provide some outfit ideas that you might want to consider trying. You’ll also learn about the dress code for casinos in Las Vegas, allowing you to pack your suitcase more effectively before you visit.

What Are You Allowed to Wear to a Casino? How to Dress for a Casino as a Man

If you’re curious about what to wear to a casino as a man, you’ve come to the right place. While we’ll show you some intriguing outfit ideas that you can try later, you’ll learn in this section about what different things you can combine and use in your outfit when going to play poker or whatever your favorite casino game is.

Collared Shirts

You can’t go wrong with a collared shirt at most casinos. These are perfect for displaying elegance, and they’re also versatile enough to be used with both smart casual and fully smart attire. And if you’re worried about collared shirts being too stuffy, we’ve got some good news; these days, you can find plenty that are made from stretchable materials and ultimately much easier to breathe in.

When picking a collared shirt for your casino adventure, you can pick from several colors. White goes well with pretty much everything, and you might also want to go for a neutral color like black, navy, or gray. You’re better off avoiding bright colors and patterns if you opt for a collared shirt, though.

During the colder months of the year, consider pairing your collared shirt with a nice and clean wool sweater. You’ll not only look stylish, but you will also ensure that you don’t get cold and can focus on having fun.

Button-Down Shirts

If you feel like collared shirts are too formal, consider trying a button-down shirt for your trip to the casino instead. These have more of a casual look, and – like collared shirts – are versatile with many different kinds of outfits. You can opt for Oxford shirts, along with plenty of other interesting styles.

Button-down shirts come in many fits. If you’ve got more of an athletic physique, you can always consider getting something that’s more slim-fitting. But if your priority is something that’s more comfortable, you can always aim for a regular fit.

With button-down shirts, we recommend going to a store and trying them in person before buying. Though online shopping is more convenient, sizes are more variable these days than 10-15 years ago. So, you might have to go through the process of returning what you get if you aren’t happy with it.

Suits and Ties

If you want to really look the part, you can always consider wearing a suit and tie to a casino. However, in most cases, this is by no means an absolute necessity.

Suits and ties come in many shapes and sizes, along with numerous colors. You’re better off going for neutral colors, and you can also get it fitted if you go in person to ensure that you receive the right size.

When picking shoes to go with your suit and tie, aim for similar colors. You should also try to make sure that your tie isn’t too dissimilar from the suit color.

Stylish Pants

Standard blue jeans might not be the best idea to wear to most casinos, but you still have plenty of options. In many cases, you might be able to wear black jeans – and these are amazingly versatile for multiple outfits.

If you want to steer clear of jeans altogether, another option is to go for neutral-colored chinos. Besides looking smart, these have the added benefit of often being quite comfortable. Many modern chinos have stretch material, which means that they’re not as difficult to put on as might have been the case in previous years.

You can also find more formal pants, and many of these are excellent in terms of both form and function. Consider purchasing neutral colors so that you can mix and match them with different outfits without too much hassle.

Dress Shoes

Perhaps the most important aspect of what to wear to a casino as a man is picking appropriate dress shoes. Regardless of what you wear, you must ensure that you’ve cleaned and – ideally – polished them.

You can choose from numerous dress shoe styles, including:

Loafers

Suede and leather boots

Business shoes.

Dress shoes will show everyone that you mean business, and wearing them might also make you feel more confident when making tricky decisions in each game.

What Are You Not Allowed to Wear to a Casino?

Having read this far, you now know what would work best when going to a casino as a man. We’ll cover what the ladies should wear later in this guide, so don’t worry about that.

Before we look at outfit ideas and what you should consider wearing, let’s take a moment to consider what you often aren’t allowed to wear to a casino. These are by no means universal, but it’s a good idea to stick by these in many cases.

Sneakers

This is a bit of a controversial one, and it’ll ultimately depend on where you go. But in many of the biggest US casinos, you should try to avoid wearing sneakers where possible. More importantly, you should definitely not wear dirty sneakers; these will almost certainly get you turned away in many cases.

Wearing sneakers might be more accepted in some places – such as in Europe. If you’re in doubt, it makes sense to check the casino website before you visit.

T-Shirts (In Some Cases)

This is another tricky one, as you’ll sometimes be allowed to wear T-shirts in certain casinos. But for the most part, you should avoid wearing these as there’s no guarantee that you’ll get in. It’s another thing that you’ll need to look at before picking a casino you want to go to.

If you need an alternative to a T-shirt (e.g. if you’re going when the weather is warm), consider buying a collared short-sleeved shirt instead. Make sure it’s smart, though, and still double-check, as you might not be allowed to wear it in some places.

Sandals

Sandals are an absolute no-no in most casinos, and you shouldn’t wear them for the sake of practicality anyway. This goes for men and women alike; if you’re staying at the casino hotel, it’s worth quickly going upstairs to change your footwear.

Swimwear

Okay, so this somewhat ties in with the above. But swimwear is also not allowed in many US casinos, so it’s worth changing into something that looks better before you head on out.

Sports Clothing

Gym clothing is also prohibited in many casinos, and sweaty clothing from a recent workout is definitely off the cards. Tracksuits will also probably result in you getting turned away, so it’s worth leaving these at home or in your hotel room.

Clothing That’s Too Revealing

This goes for both men and women. If you’re a guy, you shouldn’t wear vests or other kinds of shirts without sleeves; these will definitely get you turned away from many places. On top of that, it’s probably worth ensuring that your feet are covered.

If you’re a woman, you’ve got more flexibility in choosing a dress for your casino outing. However, you should refrain from wearing see-through shirts – and it’s also a good idea to wear a bra.

Casual Casino Outfit for Ladies: What Should You Wear?

If you’re planning to visit a casino as a woman, you can mix and match multiple clothing types to pull off the casual look at whichever venue you visit. Though sneakers will likely be off-limits, you can still opt for a more laid-back look with these items.

Dress Pants

You might associate dress pants with more formal settings, but you can also wear them if you want to opt for more of a casual outfit. Consider pairing these with blouses and other smart shirts; you can be a bit more flexible with your choice of shoes.

Dresses

Dresses are great because they’re versatile, and you can easily wear them when going to a casino. You can opt for dresses in multiple colors, and if the venue allows, consider getting something that’s more playful in terms of color.

Blouses

Blouses are an ideal option if you want to avoid wearing a dress, and you can combine these with multiple outfits – such as dresses for the lower half of the body and other pants. You’ll find multiple material types, meaning that they’re perfect for those for whom comfort is paramount.

Jeans

In some cases, you might be able to wear smart jeans – as long as the casino allows. You’ll need to check each website before visiting, but it could prove to be a viable option if you’re not too interested in stepping too far out of the ordinary with your outfit choice.

Casino Outfit Ideas for Men

When going to the casino, you can choose from several outfit ideas. As mentioned earlier, you’re better off picking options that are more versatile. These will not only save you less stress when shopping, but they’ll also mean that you can mix and match without consuming too much space in your suitcase.

Chelsea Boots, Smart Pants, and a Collared Shirt

Chelsea boots might have become a bit of a meme in recent years, but they’re still a fantastic option to wear to the casino. Consider going for either black or brown, and pair these with a pair of dark, smart pants. You can choose a smart collared shirt to complete the look.

Button-Down Shirt, Black Slim-Fit Pants, and Dress Shoes

Another option that you can go for is a button-down shirt with slimmer-fitting pants and coupling these with dress shoes. This outfit works best if you have a neutral-colored button-down shirt, and you should make sure that your pants aren’t too tight.

Tucked-In Collared Shirt, Smart Pants, and Loafers

Another possible style to go for when going to the casino is to wear a collared shirt and smart pants, along with loafers. The latter is particularly useful if you’re worried about your footwear making you sweat too much in the summer months. Consider experimenting with different colors for this one.

Turtleneck, Black Pants, and Chelsea Boots

Somewhat similar to the first outfit we mentioned, this one is a great choice if you’re off to a casino in the colder months of the year. You can choose black chinos and a neutral-colored turtleneck, along with Chelsea boots, to complete the look.

What Is the Typical Vegas Casino Dress Code?

If you go to a casino in Las Vegas, you will typically need to avoid swimwear and sports clothing. However, many venues are relatively laid-back in their styles – as long as you don’t push your luck too much.

It’s worth noting that dress codes may differ depending on when you visit. For example, if you go in the evening, you might need to dress up more smartly than would have otherwise been the case. Regardless of when you go, though, you should stick to clean clothing and ensure that you don’t look like you just stepped off a set for The Hangover.

Everything You Need to Know About Dressing for a Casino Outing

Having read to the end of this guide, you should now know what to wear to a casino with more confidence. Rules will vary depending on the venue and location, but you should ensure that you’re not too casual with your attire. Sneakers are often best avoided, and opting for a smart casual look is typically a good idea.

When picking your outfit for your casino outing, you should ensure that you do not sacrifice comfort. Finding the happy medium between form and function might require some experimentation, but the results are worth it once you find something that you’re happy with.

