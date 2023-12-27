What it is like to work in the international ecosystem of PIN-UP Global

Press release.- PIN-UP Global is a full-cycle ecosystem with its products and services for the iGaming industry: software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more. PIN-UP is a key player in the gambling market, with offices in six countries (Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Cyprus, Armenia, and Peru), and the number of professionals has already exceeded 2400 people.

Together with Oksana Izmailova, and CHRD PIN-UP Global, we talked to some of them to find out – how it is to work in the ecosystem, not to be afraid of challenges and realize the boldest ideas.

Oksana Izmailova, CHRD PIN-UP Global

About working in PIN-UP Global

The field of iGaming is rightfully considered one of the most innovative, and we, the participants of this community, need to be ready for high competitiveness, rapid growth, speed and high quality of work.

Accordingly, working in PIN-UP Global is a challenge, multitasking, constant improvement of quality and current processes, openness to innovations, leadership, result orientation, ability to think in numbers, a strong team of professionals and its evaluation by professional qualities.

We have values that form the portrait of the PIN-UP team and set us apart from other employers. We build relationships with professionals based on their expertise, knowledge, experience and contribution to the overall result. We have a long-term, transparent and responsible relationship with both our team and our clients.

Iryna Mohylnytska, COO PIN-UP.TRAFFIC

About the work profile

I joined the PIN-UP Global team in 2021 as Head of SEO, but recently my position has changed to COO of PIN-UP.TRAFFIC. I am now tasked with improving the interaction between the traffic and analytics departments, allowing us to come up with more transparent breakdowns of how high quality, efficient and profitable our traffic is.

About working in PIN-UP Global

Working for PIN-UP is growth and saturation with new practices, an opportunity to try on your knowledge, to nurture and multiply positive cases, and to test and realize even the most unrealistic ideas, because you are believed in and supported.

PIN-UP is a force that gives you development opportunities, and you transform this fuse and give even more. And that is awesome.

By nature, I am a person who is always on fire with what I do. I like to learn, create, achieve and be part of a big machine. And the PIN-UP ecosystem has created an atmosphere where I get that. Of course, a person can burn out if they don’t know how to control it, but they can ignite everyone around them and create a miracle.

Slava Melnyk, Head of SMM

About the work profile

My team and I aim to create the best SMM in the iGaming market – this is our vision. For this purpose, I gather experts, create the necessary conditions for them, and optimize the structure and processes so that the speed of achieving goals is maximum, and the journey itself is not exhausting but inspiring.

About working in PIN-UP Global

We are evolving at a high rate of speed. It is like the planet from Interstellar: you get as much experience in one year as in five. I like the fact that we have ongoing challenges and ambitions to be the best in the market. Plus, the management provides the necessary resources to achieve results.

Antonina Tyurina, Head of Contact Center (Kazakhstan)

About the work profile

I have been working in PIN-UP for 3.5 years; I started as a sales manager in Kyiv. At the moment I am the head of the contact centre in Almaty. The main purpose of my work is to coordinate the office staff in such a way that we all show results that exceed expectations. It is also important for me to hear and listen to those who work together with me, to provide them with working conditions for the realization of ideas and projects that are beneficial for the ecosystem.

About working in PIN-UP Global

For me, working in the PIN-UP ecosystem means, above all, constant professional challenges, new interesting tasks, the realization of cool ideas and endless progress!

These opportunities are open to all specialists because PIN-UP is a combination of two important elements for success: people (experts whose knowledge and experience come together and allow us to achieve results) and a system (designed to bring together the right people in the right circumstances for the best results).

Thanks to this combination, I know clearly that I can rely on the knowledge and experience of my colleagues in my current work, no matter where in the world they are, and I give the same in return for myself.

Lev Boiko, Golang Developer at Antifraud Tool

About the work profile

I am directly involved in the development of the server side of antifraud tools, the task of which is to analyze various user data and activity to prevent fraudulent activities.

About working in PIN-UP Global

For me, it’s a great opportunity to work on a cool and necessary product in a team of strong specialists. I am both delighted and amazed (in a good way) by the attitude towards colleagues and between colleagues. I can say that this is something: awesome and experienced specialists, people who are energized for results, who are ready to get out of bed in the middle of the night because an idea came up, and if necessary, everyone is ready to help, i.e. there is no phrase “it is your problem”, but “ours”.