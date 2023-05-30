Blackjack is, at its heart, a simple game. You need to beat the dealer by either making them bust or beating their score without exceeding 21. But when you look a little closer, you’ll notice that there are several things you can do to increase your chances of winning.

In some instances, you might decide to double down on your hand in blackjack. Doing so could potentially help you get closer to beating the dealer, but you need to think very carefully before you do this. If you get your doubling down strategy wrong, things could quickly go pear-shaped.

If you’re curious to learn more about doubling down in blackjack, you’ve come to the right place. Today, you’ll find out everything you need to know – ranging from what it actually is to when you should consider using this betting strategy. Let’s get into the swing of things.

Double Down Blackjack: What Does It Mean?

Before we look into more detail about when you should think about doubling down in blackjack, it’s worth taking a bit of time to understand what the term means. The practice is pretty much as the name suggests, and it involves doubling down your bet during a game.

When you double down in blackjack, the dealer will give you one card instead of two. In terms of the bet size, you will typically wager the same amount on your second bet as you did in the first. The aim is to, in an ideal situation, increase the amount of money you can win back if you’re successful.

Like many other practices in blackjack, doubling down isn’t always possible. Nonetheless, knowing what it is will help you determine when is a good time to use it. And thanks to that, you’ll be able to potentially improve your chances of beating the dealer in games where you’re allowed to.

When to Double Down in Blackjack?

Now that you know what doubling down is in blackjack, we next need to look at when you should consider using the practice. One of the best times to double down is when you have a hand that totals 10 – but you don’t have an Ace at the same time. The same is true if you have a hand totaling nine.

When doubling down in blackjack, you’re more likely to do so if your hand is 11 altogether. Generally speaking, 11 is one of the more favorable hands in blackjack because you have more flexibility in the approach that you then choose to go down.

In most cases, you should not double down when your hand is higher than 11 – as we’ll discuss in more detail in the following section. One exception, however, is when you’ve got a softer hand – which effectively means that you have an Ace. You’ll need to use your judgment in these situations – but sometimes, doubling down might be the best option.

See also: When to Hit on Blackjack?

When You Shouldn’t Double Down?

Although doubling down can be a great strategy if you use it wisely, you might also encounter scenarios where you’re better off avoiding it. One of the main situations when you should not double down is when your hand is higher than 11, but you don’t have an Ace. In these scenarios, doubling down can dramatically increase your chances of exceeding 21 and therefore busting.

Another situation where doubling down might not be so wise is if you’ve already done so several times in a game. First of all, many casinos might limit the number of times that you’re allowed to double down – so doing so would be useless beyond a certain point. But even if you’re allowed to, you run the risk of your strategy no longer being as effective as it previously was.

You should also keep in mind that doubling down too frequently can, if you’re not careful, accelerate your losses. As a result, you could find yourself out of the game quicker than you otherwise would have liked. So, you’ll need to think rationally about whether doubling down in a particular situation is worth it or not.

Can You Double Down in Online and Offline Blackjack?

Doubling down in blackjack is, in and of itself, a simple concept to understand. But at the same time, the rules for when you’re allowed to – and how often you can – will differ depending on where you play. If you play at an online casino, you might find that the rules for doubling down are more lenient.

Having said that, allowing players to double down isn’t necessarily universal for all online casinos. So, before you start playing, you should make sure that you’re allowed to do so prior to depositing.

Many land-based casinos will, unfortunately, not let you double down when you play. As a result, you’ll need to think more carefully about the ways that you try to win against the dealer. You can also do some research beforehand to figure out whether you’re allowed to double down at a casino you’re thinking of playing blackjack in.

Blackjack Double Down Rules

As we mentioned in the previous section, there’s no guarantee that the casinos you want to play at will allow you to double down. But if you find a place that lets you do so, knowing the double down rules will help you perform this bet more effectively.

Firstly, you should think about whether you’ve tried any other forms of blackjack betting. For example, some casinos might not let you double down after you’ve hit; we’ll talk more about what hitting is later in this guide.

If you choose to place a double down bet, you can signal to the dealer that you want to do this by picking up the additional chips and putting them next to your previous bet. Then, point at your chips to signal to the dealer that you’d like to double down.

See also: What Is Insurance in Blackjack?

How to Double Down in Blackjack?

As we’ve mentioned earlier in this guide, you double down by placing a similar bet of the same value. To do this in a casino, you can follow the instructions listed in the previous section.

What Is Double Down vs. Split?

When you play blackjack, you’ll often hear of the split referred to on some occasions. Knowing what this is, and how it differs from doubling down, is a good idea – and we’ll help you out by comparing the two here.

When you split in blackjack, you can create two hands from cards of the same value. But unlike when you double down, you can only split when you have two of the same cards – such as two eights.

What Is Ace in Blackjack?

An Ace is one of the most coveted blackjack cards. The Ace is the highest-value card in blackjack, and your chances of beating the dealer are much smaller if they have one in their hand.

You can notice the Ace by the letter A on your card, and it will also have a symbol – such as a spade or a clover.

Alternatives to Doubling Down

Now that you’ve learned more about what doubling down is in more depth, it’s a good idea to start looking at some of the other common blackjack betting methods. Below, you can discover some of the other most frequent terms and strategies used when playing the game.

Hitting

Alongside splitting, hitting is another of the most common terms used in blackjack. Whereas splitting involves making two hands from your existing cards, you’ll ask the dealer for an extra one when you hit instead. Some people choose to stand instead of hitting, which means that they stick with the cards they already have.

Fibonacci Sequence

In terms of actual betting strategies, the Fibonacci sequence is one of the most popular options. In essence, this strategy involves doubling your bet each time you win. The aim is similar to doubling down, in the sense that you’re hoping to get a higher payout if you manage to beat the dealer.

Martingale Strategy

The Martingale strategy is, in essence, the opposite of the Fibonacci sequence. Rather than doubling your bet each time you win, you do the same for each time you lose. As opposed to maximizing your winnings, the Martingale strategy is more of a defensive tactic that many players use to limit their losses.

Surrender (Not Available Everywhere)

Another strategy that some blackjack players implement is to surrender. You’ll often do this when you feel like your chance of beating the dealer with your current hand is low, and you’ll typically halve your bet when you do this. However, many casinos do not let you surrender – so you should check before you do that.

Everything About Doubling Down in Blackjack in One Place

Having read this guide, you should now have a better understanding of what double down blackjack means. The strategy can help you increase your chances of beating the dealer, and it’s incredibly effective when you maximize your efforts. However, many offline casinos won’t let you double down – and you might find that your online casino doesn’t let you either.

The concept of doubling down is quite simple, and knowing how to use this is a good idea for those instances when you’re both allowed to, and doing so makes a lot of sense.

You can also use doubling down alongside other blackjack winning strategies, but you should make sure that you don’t break any rules – as you might not be able to use two in the same game.

See also: When to Split in Blackjack?