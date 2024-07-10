Knowing how to use the street bet in roulette, and what it is in the first place, will significantly increase your chances of using this bet effectively and potentially getting a payout. It’s one of the more common betting types to learn, and the potential winnings if you pull it off can be pretty good.

To ensure that you know how to use the street bet properly, we’ve put together this full guide. You’ll learn when is the best time to use it, along with what the differences are between a street bet and a double street bet.

We’ll also cover the pros and cons of using this bet and give you a list of tips to help you increase your chances of winning with it. Let’s now get into things, starting with an explanation of what the roulette street bet is.

What Is a Street Bet in Roulette? A Street Bet Roulette Explanation

A street bet in roulette involves you betting on three successive numbers. You will wager on the same horizontal row, and you’ll win if the ball stops on any of the numbers you’ve chosen. With this in mind, you have more chances of winning compared to if you only bet on a single number.

What Is a Double Street Bet in Roulette?

A double street bet is very similar to an ordinary street bet. As you might have guessed from the name, the main difference is that you bet on six numbers in three. This bet gives you a bigger chance of winning as you’ll get a payout if the ball lands on any of these numbers. However, the payout is naturally lower because you have a bigger chance of winning.

How Much Does a Street Bet in Roulette Pay?

The odds for a street bet in roulette are 11/1. So, you’ll get 11 times your stake if you’re successful. For three chips, you’ll get 36 in return (the three chips included in your stake plus 33 chips in profit).

How to Place a Street Bet in Roulette

To place a street bet in roulette, you’ll need to place your chips on the outer edge of the grid where one of the numbers you want to bet on is. It doesn’t matter if you pick the highest or lowest number, as long as you put them where they need to be.

If you’re in doubt, you can always ask the dealer at your casino. They’ll provide further guidance if necessary.

Roulette Street Bet Odds

As mentioned earlier, the odds for a street bet in roulette are 11/1. Statistically, you have an 8.1% chance of winning. So, using this bet properly will require having some knowledge of the game and assessing your individual situation. If it makes sense to use this bet, go ahead; if not, then pick an alternative.

When using the street bet in roulette, you should also think about the house edge in roulette. In most cases, this is around 5.26%. You may have to deal with different house edges depending on where you play and whether you pick a different variation of roulette, so it’s worth checking what the odds are for each place that you play.

What Is the Double Street Bet Payout in Roulette?

The payout for the double street bet in roulette is 5/1, meaning these are less than half of the ordinary street payout. However, you can look at this as a potentially worthy payout. Your chances of winning are twice as high, meaning that it’s possible to win more over the long run (or stay in the game when things aren’t going well).

When to Use a Street Bet in Roulette

The street bet doesn’t work in every situation, so it’s a good idea to know when you should use it. Generally speaking, the street bet is a wiser choice when you aren’t sure how a round will go, and previous rounds have been quite difficult to predict. A single-number bet, on the other hand, would be a better choice if you’re willing to take more of a risk.

Using a street bet in roulette can also be useful if you don’t want to play it too safe with a double street bet. Its odds are still high enough to give you a decent return if you’re successful but at a higher risk than the double street bet. You’ll need to think about whether the risk is worthwhile and make your bet in accordance with that.

The Pros and Cons of Using the Street Bet in Roulette

Now that you know the basics of what the street bet is and its potential winning opportunities, let’s look at the advantages and disadvantages of using it. Understanding these will make it much easier to know when you should use the bet and to do so more effectively.

First, we’ll begin with the pros.

Pros

Balance Between Risk and Reward

Although roulette is largely a game of chance, there is still some skill involved when it comes to picking the right bet. It can sometimes seem that different roulette bets don’t have a huge balance between risk and reward, shifting too much between one or the other. However, the street bet bucks that trend.

The street bet is just risky enough to feel worthwhile, reflected in its relatively high odds – which reap bigger rewards than some of the other types of roulette betting. But at the same time, the chances of winning are still reasonable, and succeeding doesn’t feel like a long shot.

More Chances to Win

Another benefit of using the street bet in roulette is that you have more chances to win. Compared to betting on a single number, you have three chances to get a payout. As a result, you may receive more money over the course of your games than would otherwise have been the case.

If you want to branch out your options and not put all of your eggs in one basket, the street bet in roulette might be a better choice. You can also consider using split bets (more on that later) and double street bets.

Easy to Understand

Another benefit of the street bet in roulette is that it’s quite easy to understand. All you have to do is bet on a row of three numbers that you think will win and place your chips in the right place. The latter might take a few rounds to get right, but after the initial legwork, you should have the information you need for all future rounds.

Cons

Winning Chances Are Still Quite Low

The biggest drawback of the street bet in roulette is that your winning chances are still quite low. As mentioned earlier, you can typically expect a winning percentage of just over 8%. With that in mind, you still shouldn’t expect to profit huge amounts each time – and you certainly should not rely on the street bet as your only strategy for playing roulette.

It’s also a good idea to learn how to play a double street bet in roulette. This bet gives you double the opportunity to win, so it’s often worth the trade-off of having lower odds.

Differences Between the Street Bet and Split Bet

In addition to the street bet and double street bet, you might see people refer to the split bet in roulette. This is a completely different bet from both of these, and you should therefore know the differences between them, along with the related payouts and whatnot.

When you place a split bet in roulette, you wager on two different numbers. If the ball lands on either of these, you’ll receive a payout. Compared to the two street bets we’ve discussed today, you have fewer chances to win. However, the odds are also higher – so it’s sometimes worth considering.

If you win with a split bet in roulette, you’ll receive a 17/1 payout. This can make it a lucrative option if you know when it makes the most sense to play them.

How to Improve Your Chances of Winning With a Street Bet in Roulette

There isn’t a huge amount that you can do to increase your chances of winning with the street bet in roulette, but you don’t have to rely entirely on luck. You can try both of the following:

Using your street bet wisely

Thinking carefully about the number row you use in your bet

Let’s now look at these.

Use the Street Bet Wisely

If you’re going to use the street bet in roulette, you should do so wisely. It isn’t going to win you money each time, so it’s worth trying out the bet a few times per game at most. Learning a broader range of roulette bets will help you make better decisions and be more likely to pick the correct betting type for your situation.

Think Carefully About the Number Row You Use in Your Bet

In addition to knowing how to use the street bet, it’s a good idea to know when it makes the most sense to use each row of numbers. You’re picking a small range of numbers, meaning that your opportunities for winning will still be quite narrow.

It’s a good idea to assess how the game has gone before picking the numbers you wish to bet on. Look at where the ball has landed in recent rounds and then determine where it makes the most sense to place your wager.

Everything You Need to Know About the Street Bet in Roulette

The street bet is one of the most useful bets to know in roulette, and using it properly can make a huge difference in your payout potential. You’ll have a better chance of winning compared to a single-number bet, but it’s also risky enough that it still feels worthwhile.

The double street bet can also be a useful bet in some circumstances, even if your chances of succeeding are less than half of what they are with the street bet. Having read this guide, you should now have a better understanding of both. And once you’ve learned how to use other roulette bets, you’ll be able to use these to their maximum advantage.

