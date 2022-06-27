Executives named for Oak View Group Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Randy Morton and Marc Badain will lead the development of the new entertainment venue, which will break ground in 2023.

US.- Oak View Group has named the executives who will lead the development of Oak View Group Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Randy Morton, former co-CEO of Foley Entertainment Group, and Marc Badain, former president of the Las Vegas Raiders will lead the project.

Morton has four decades of experience in the hospitality executive industry, having worked as president and chief operating officer at the Bellagio.

He commented: “I love the location, from the access standpoint and from the connection to I-15 and I-215. The ease of getting in and out of this property will certainly benefit the casino business seven days a week.

“I’m starting the process with Gensler (one of the design architects)… we’re very excited to be working on the master planning and get going on the layout of the flow of the project.”

Badain oversaw the construction of the Allegiant Stadium after relocating the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

He said: “We’re looking to build the greatest arena on Earth. Las Vegas needs it and Las Vegas deserves it. It’s time to put the investment behind it and Oak View Group is the best in the world at doing it – it has just completed a number of venues. They can bring all of that expertise and all the best practices from those venues and apply them to Las Vegas.”

OVG has acquired 25 acres of land in the south of the city and plans to break ground in 2023. The venue will feature an 850,000-square foot arena, a casino, a hotel, and an additional entertainment amphitheatre. The project, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, adjacent to Interstate 15, will cost $3bn.

Tilman Fertitta buys prime real estate on Las Vegas Strip

It’s been confirmed that Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Golden Nugget Casinos brand and NBA’s Houston Rockets, is in the process of acquiring a property on the Las Vegas Strip. His company, Fertitta Entertainment Inc has bought real estate on the Strip spanning over 6.2 acres for $270m.

The newly acquired property is situated at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue and lies between the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood. A source with Fertitta Entertainment confirmed to the Review-Journal that the deal had closed but did not say what the plans were for the site.

