West Virginia authorities consider proposal to make Hollywood Casino cashless

US.- Operator Penn National has proposed to make Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia, cashless. Members of the West Virginia Lottery Commission are considering the proposition.

The commission has asked to see the processs in action before giving approval. After that, the operator’s proposal will go back to the West Virginia Lottery Commission for final approval. Penn National already operates cashless locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan.

Ken Greear, the state Lottery Commission Chairman said: “It’s just a matter of making sure the players do not have something that interrupts and or makes their enjoyment of the game more cumbersome or something that doesn’t work well.”

VP and general manager of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town, Scott Saunders, added: “I think the digital wallet and digital platform is the way many businesses are going, and we want to make sure we are a part of that moving forward.”

In West Virginia, Evolution has announced that it has gone live with its online live casino content. Operators in the state will have access to Evolution’s range of online live casino games.

The games will be streamed live from the firm’s state-of-the-art studio in Pennsylvania. Various titles will be available, including Live Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Three Card Poker, and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Penn National Gaming and US Integrity sign partnership in North America

Penn National Gaming and US Integrity have signed a comprehensive partnership for the US and Canadian regulated markets. USI will supply Penn National with its integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard. The firm will also provide Penn National with analysis across data to identify irregular contest-level, officiating, and wagering patterns.

Chris Soriano, chief compliance officer of Penn National, said: “We are excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we continue to expand our industry-leading brands Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet across the regulated U.S. and Canadian markets.

