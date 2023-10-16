NeoPollard Interactive receives new contract for West Virginia lottery’s iLottery solutions

The contract includes an omnichannel player programme and mobile application.

US.- NeoPollard Interactive has announced that it has been awarded a new contract to provide the West Virginia Lottery with an iLottery System following a competitive procurement process. The contract includes an integrated omnichannel loyalty programme and mobile application. The initial contract period is ten years, with an optional one-year renewal.

West Virginia Lottery’s expansion into iLottery will use NeoGames’ NeoSphere player account management system, central gaming system (CGS) NeoDraw and the NeoEngage customer engagement platform. It will also include Pollard Banknote’s playON Player Engagement Platform, which will extend the Lottery’s existing Player’s Circle loyalty programme. Players will have access to NeoGames’ Games Studio library.

Colin Hadden, vice president & general manager, NeoPollard Interactive, said: “NPi is delighted to celebrate this exciting partnership with the West Virginia Lottery. We look forward to supporting the success of the West Virginia Lottery with an iLottery 360° Solution that powers several of the most successful iLottery programs in North America, including those in New Hampshire, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, and Alberta.”

John A. Myers, director of West Virginia Lottery, added: “The West Virginia Lottery provides vital support to our state’s education system, senior services, and tourism, while operating with the highest standard of integrity and security. As an industry leader in the iLottery space, we firmly believe that NPi will be an ideal partner to help launch iLottery in our state and responsibly increase our contribution to programs that benefit the citizens of West Virginia.”

Earlier this year, NeoPollard Interactive announced that the North Carolina Education Lottery expanded its online play offerings with the introduction of Pick 3 and Pick 4. Launched in February, these games complement the Lottery’s existing online draw game offerings of Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Carolina Cash 5.