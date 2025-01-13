Netherlands and Curaçao partner to strengthen gambling regulation amid growing concerns

As Curaçao seeks to modernise its gambling sector, the collaboration with the Netherlands aims to address long-standing issues of corruption and money laundering.

The Netherlands.- The Netherlands and Curaçao have announced a collaborative effort to support the implementation of Curaçao’s newly introduced National Ordinance on Gambling (LOK).

The law aims to bolster oversight, combat money laundering and address long-standing corruption issues within the island’s gambling industry. However, recent scandals have cast doubt on whether Curaçao’s government will be able to enforce these new regulations effectively.

A high-level meeting in Willemstad brought together key figures, including Curaçao’s Finance Minister Javier Silvania, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel, and State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabo. The discussions emphasised the crucial role of cooperation between the two governments to ensure the success of the reforms and promote a fair, transparent and well-regulated gambling market in Curaçao.

Under the new partnership, the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) will work closely with the newly established Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA). The KSA will share its expertise and best practices to help Curaçao strengthen supervision and enforcement, ensuring that operators comply with the new regulatory framework. The collaboration will also include semi-annual evaluations to monitor progress and address emerging challenges in the sector.

In addition, the partnership aims to bring together key law enforcement agencies, including the Public Prosecution Service, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU Curaçao), and the Criminal Investigation Cooperation Team to fight money laundering, fraud and other illicit activities that have long been associated with Curaçao’s gambling industry.